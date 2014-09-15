Adam Sandler Reflects On His And Chris Farley’s Firing From ‘SNL’: ‘It Hurt A Lot’

Adam Sandler — whose 48th birthday we celebrated last week with his greatest SNL moments — has decided this year to give more serious fare a stab again, after admitting that most of his family movies are basically paid vacations. He’ll star in The Cobbler (directed by the fantastic Thomas McCarthy, who helmed The Station Agent, and acted on The Wire) and, later, as a guy with a porn addiction in Jason Reitman’s Men, Women & Children.
In the meantime, because he’s Mr. Serious Actor in 2014, he’s actually doing a few print interviews, rather than simply showing up on Fallon in his sweatpants to sing duets with Drew Barrymore.
In the interview with The Daily Beast, after confessing that he took cobbling lessons for the role (“All I wanted to do was please Daniel Day-Lewis. That was the goal — make sure Danny D. is happy.”), talk turned to Saturday Night Live, and his firing along with his best friend Chris Farley in 1995.
“Yes, we were [fired],” says Sandler. “We kind of quit at the same time as being fired. It was the end of the run for us. The fact that me and him got fired? Who knows. We were on it for a few years, had our run, and everything happens for a reason. We kind of understood because we did our thing. It hurt a lot at the time because we were young and didn’t know where we were going, but it all worked out.”
Well, it all worked out for Sandler, anyway. I wonder if Farley would’ve take the same route as Sandler into family fare and maybe, softer slightly more dramatic roles like the ones that John Candy used to do? He’d have been great, and I bet at this age, he’d be wizened and soft-spoken, and he’d show up on episodes of Louie. We’ll never know, and that’s a damn shame.
Sandler agrees.
“I miss Farley,” he says. “He was a tour de force on the show and dominated. He could dominate anybody. There’s nobody that can walk into a room and take over better than Farley. I haven’t seen anyone since he’s gone that’s taken that spot. He’s the strongest presence I’ve ever seen.”
He ain’t kidding.
We all miss you, Farley.
Damn, that picture is just so……bittersweet.
Gleason minus Candy minus Belushi minus DeLuise plus cocaine equals Farley
I’m so sick of the old statement that Belushi was hysterical and a genius. Total bullshit. Farley was light years better than him. Belushi literally never made me laugh.
Gleason?? Dude was a joke-stealing jerk. Check out some stories about him, and you’ll be surprised at what a low quality human being he was.
@Frogurt — Okay, I’ll take your word for it on Gleason. Different era, anyway. Start the equation with Candy and it still holds up.
I’m with ray, Belushi was pretty fucking overrated.
Back under your bridge, troll.
herpderp probably gave his love a chicken that had no bone.
Farley’s whole schtick was “Fat Fool.”
Belushi had soooo many more dimensions than that.
“plus cocaine”? With the possible exception of Gleason, I’m pretty sure cocaine is the only constant in that equation.
Just realized how timely my post is. How the fuck did I wind up on a 5 month old article?
@Louie – You’re not the only one. I couldn’t remember this either until they told me someone had replied to a comment.
Farley would take a serious role playing Toronto Mayor Rob Ford for sure.
In all seriousness? That would be a role he was born to play.
Pretty sure Mayor Rob is using Farley as his spirit animal.
I wish Farley and Sandler could switch places.
thats silly, farley would less sell out just as bad as sandler
I still think Sandler’s got it in him to make good movies.
I wish Farley and Spade had switched places.
Sandler used to have the potential, but once he started bringing in all his buddies, the movies went to crap
I’m also tired of people saying he’s amazing in serious roles. Just because he’s not doing a dumb voice or farting his way through another comedy people want to give him a fucking oscar. He’s a bore.
The image of a forty eight year old Farley showing up on Eastbound and Down as a screaming, sweaty televangelist is too hilarious for words.
A guy with a porn addiction? Wait, is that possible?
Hmm…I dont remember signing off my rights to this one.
Farley was a fat Robin Williams. I would have loved to have seen him go all the way dark.
They tend to do alright in the movies though. Check out all of these guys that left SNL and made bank [www.vunify.com]
In regards to Chris Farley: “The sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, wastoids, dweebies, dickheads – they all adore him. They think he’s a righteous dude.”
I miss Farley so damn much.
Cue Underball telling us how much he hates Sandler and how overrated Farley was.
I’ll say it: Farley is a bit overrated. Hilarious at times, but uneven and desperate. I think if he hadn’t died, he would have done the Shrek movies (Mike Myers was a replacement) and maybe a sitcom and then slowly faded.
The most tragic death from that SNL lineup is still Phil Hartman.
@Mike Keesey – John Belushi was a huge loss too.
Yes, and Gilda Radner. That’s why I said “from that SNL lineup”.
@Mike Keesey – i goofed
That is simply a classic picture.
Some of the anti-David Spade comments in this thread are a little bit ridiculous. The straight-man role that Spade played is generally under-appreciated because of how fucking hilarious Farley was but Farley benefited immensely from having a great straight-man like Spade to play off of.
I still say that Joe Dirt was a pretty funny movie. I think Spade still has lots of potential, he just hasn’t been doing much for a while now, and when he does it’s just a dumb Sandler movie.
I love Spade and Joe Dirt is a fantastic “dirt” movie.
“Men, Women & Children” came out in October.
O’Doyle rules! And Farley is god. End of discussion.