‘Adventure Time’ Will Return To ‘Distant Lands’ In Four New Specials On HBO Max

Just over a year ago, the series finale for Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time aired to much critical acclaim. As happy as longtime fans of Pendleton Ward’s fantastical show were, however, they were also sad to see it go. Well, on Wednesday, WarnerMedia announced that the show would be returning to its upcoming HBO Max streaming service with four new specials titled Adventure Time: Distant Lands.

The first two one-hour specials, BMO and Obsidian, will premiere sometime in 2020 following HBO Max’s launch. The first follows the “lovable little robot” of the same name — pronounced “Beemo” — who responds to “a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy.” Meanwhile, the second is all about Marceline and Princess Bubblegum’s adventures “as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom — and deep into their tumultuous past — to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.”

The second two specials, Wizard City and Together Again, have no release date as of yet. They do, however, have plot descriptions:

Wizard City follows Peppermint Butler, starting over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep, and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence? Together Again brings Finn and Jake together again, to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

Along with recent announcements about Studio Ghibli titles and a revival of The Boondocks, the addition of new Adventure Time specials to HBO Max’s growing catalog of licensed and original animated content suggests it will have a competitive edge in the ongoing “streaming wars.”