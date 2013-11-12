A&E Is Making A Reality Show About Mark Wahlberg’s Hamburger Restaurant, Wahlburgers

First things first: Mark Wahlberg has a Massachusetts hamburger restaurant called Wahlburgers. You may have heard about it. His brother is the chef. They just opened a second location in Canada. That banner picture is Mark Wahlberg at the grand opening. He wore a Nike t-shirt that says “Strike With Fury” on the front. Here are some screeshots of the menu. The children’s burger is called a “Smahlburger.” Everything about it is perfect.

And now, as revealed by Donnie Wahlberg on last night’s episode of Arsenio, it’s going to be the focus of a reality show that runs after Duck Dynasty on A&E.

The series, titled Wahlburgers, will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the family as well as their restaurant. The show finds Mark and Donnie heading back to their Boston hometown to join forces with their professed “most talented sibling,” Paul, who serves as executive chief. The hamburger restaurant also serves as a hangout for their friends and family, including the real Johnny “Drama” (Alves) and their mother, Alma, along with other members of the Wahlberg’s “original entourage,” including Henry “Nacho” Laun and Billy Leonard. [THR]

There’s going to a Hamburger Entourage reality show about a restaurant called “Wahlburgers,” and A&E has decided to pair it with an insanely popular show about bearded, camo-clad duck aficionados from Louisiana. I repeat: Everything is perfect.