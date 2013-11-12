A&E Is Making A Reality Show About Mark Wahlberg’s Hamburger Restaurant, Wahlburgers

First things first: Mark Wahlberg has a Massachusetts hamburger restaurant called Wahlburgers. You may have heard about it. His brother is the chef. They just opened a second location in Canada. That banner picture is Mark Wahlberg at the grand opening. He wore a Nike t-shirt that says “Strike With Fury” on the front. Here are some screeshots of the menu. The children’s burger is called a “Smahlburger.” Everything about it is perfect.
And now, as revealed by Donnie Wahlberg on last night’s episode of Arsenio, it’s going to be the focus of a reality show that runs after Duck Dynasty on A&E.
The series, titled Wahlburgers, will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the family as well as their restaurant. The show finds Mark and Donnie heading back to their Boston hometown to join forces with their professed “most talented sibling,” Paul, who serves as executive chief.
The hamburger restaurant also serves as a hangout for their friends and family, including the real Johnny “Drama” (Alves) and their mother, Alma, along with other members of the Wahlberg’s “original entourage,” including Henry “Nacho” Laun and Billy Leonard. [THR]
There’s going to a Hamburger Entourage reality show about a restaurant called “Wahlburgers,” and A&E has decided to pair it with an insanely popular show about bearded, camo-clad duck aficionados from Louisiana. I repeat: Everything is perfect.
Maybe it’s just cause I haven’t had breakfast yet but a Wahlburger sounds delicious right about now. I assume it’s doused with HGH and anti-immigration-sentiment sauce?
So… when is Breaking Bad coming back on?
I’m disappointed that the menu doesn’t offer a New Kids or Funky Bunch themed burger.
Well…
On sundays they open at 10AM and they have Marky Mark and the Funky Brunch
Cooper Manning> Paul Wahlberg. One of the oddest sentence fragments I’ve ever typed.
and most true.
I particularly love the Patriot Burger, which features two Angus beef patties air-shipped from Portland to Boston and then MAHK WAHLBERG STAWPS THEM RIGHT FAHKIN THERE.
Can a WG comment win COTW over on Filmdrunk?
We’ll find out, I posted the same thing on their site. Actually, no, I give out the COTW awards there now, I’m disqualified.
I will personally waive any interest I have regarding your conflict of interest.
Can’t wait for this episode of Kitchen Nightmares. There’ll be gunplay.
You are a gawddamned hero, sir.
They offer Sriracha sauce as a topping. It can’t be all bad.
This is a wonderful time to be alive. Thank you for bringing this to our attention, Danger.
I have a feeling that if I I could show my deceased grandfather Wahlburgers and Duck Dynasty back-to-back he’d understand how America got where it is today.
This is the only actual reason this place was opened, right?
Yeah, yous bunch ah knob-gawblin’ homos deserve a fackin Wahlbergah in youah fackin mouths alright. Five knuckles. No fackin bun.
I heart you.
C’mon! C’mon! Grill it! Grill it!
Marky Mark there is like 5’6″ right? How is it that he always manages to be the tallest guy in every shot?
Is the “Wahl sauce” what I think it is?
Say hi to ya mom for me.
Can somebody explain why this site bothers to post a video about the subject and when you click on it, it says this is Private. Does this site not check to see if the videos they post are private or not.