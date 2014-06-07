The Cast Of ‘Hey Dude’ Reunited After 23 Years For Our Nostalgic Delight

It’s been over two decades since one of Nickelodeon’s best shows has been off their air. When it came to quoting TV shows as a kid, it was second only to The Simpsons for me. So this Austin Television Festival reunion from the cast of Hey Dude after 23 years is a welcome sight.
It’s been 23 years since Nickelodeon’s first scripted series, Hey Dude, ended, and the cast and writers of the landmark children’s show were all together in the same room for the first time since 1991 for their reunion panel at the 2014 ATX Television Festival.
“It was surreal [to see everyone after two decades],” says Debrah Kalman, who played ranch hand Lucy on the series. “It was such a wonderful moment, just like getting to see family members you haven’t seen in a while.”
The fact that the show ended so long ago really makes me feel old. Some familiar names were there to reflect on their experience with the show and seeing the cast now.
Graham Yost, who know runs FX’s Justified and executive produces The Americans, says he was still shocked, especially by the all-grown-up Josh Tygiel.
“I saw him last night and it wasn’t quite as jaw-dropping, but he was a little kid and now he’s got children? There is something wrong with the universe,” he jokes to reporters after the reunion.
Everyone seems to keep touch for the most part, but whatever happened to the ranch hand Danny? I remember hearing rumors that he was dead over the years. Any info?
Joe Torres, who played Danny, didn’t make the reunion — because no one really knows where he is.
Well, that’s a bummer. He always managed to stay out of the drama that went on between the characters. Hopefully he is out there living the life as some kind of traveling sage. That, or homeless and selling handmade jewelry for beer money. Whatever, this is all speculation.
(Via Zap2it)
I remember internet rumors about Danny dying from alcoholism, but more than likely he’s roaming the land attacking wagon trains and scalping white people.
Ug was on “Salute Your Shorts”.
If this investigation is to be believed, Danny is alive and well: [99redblumes.tumblr.com]
You quoted the show so frequently but couldn’t remember that Ug was on Salute Your Shorts? Jog on, mate. Additionally, Ben Stiller is a lucky motherfucker. Facking hell if Chrstine Taylor isn’t still drop-dead gorgeous.
How is Christine Taylor still so hot, and Lucy had me wondering if there was an old cook lady or something I had forgotten about?
Also, when you quoted the Simpsons as a kid was your favorite line to quote “Not the mama!”?
Because she was pretty young on the show, and also, moisturizer. Always moisturize.
Also, no, that was Dinosaurs. Or whatever that show was.
The real answer is that she married Ben Stiller. It’s much easier to keep looking good when you have a shit ton of money.
To be fair, Salute Your Shorts was a far superior show. Even with Budnick’s ginger mullet (or perhaps because of it.)
My neighbors have a girl who is like 3 or 4, and she has red hair and bangs, and I can’t bring myself to hang out with them because I know after a couple beers I am going to call their daughter “Budnick”.
@TFBuckFutter Start chanting “Zeke the plumber” at the kid. If your neighbors are cool, they’ll laugh.
Good old zeke. My family still uses his name as a substitution for the bogeyman. I was convinced everyone else thought we were making it up
I learned what color a giraffes tongue is from Salute Your Shorts.
@Kenny Powers I’m not SAD BLUE. I’m TOILET BOWL BLUE.
Also still amazed at Punch dropping the “pissed off” bomb in that episode.
While we’re talking old Nickelodeon shows, here is my holy trinity in order of increasing greatness:
3. Roundhouse
2. The Adventures of Pete and Pete
1. Salute Your Shorts
Honorable mentions in no particular order: Doug, Hey Dude, Ren & Stimpy, Are You Afraid of the Dark, GUTS.
Also, despite my intense childhood crush on Heidi Lucas (Dina from Salute Your Shorts: [www.sitcomsonline.com]), I have to admit ZZ turned into kiiiiiiiind of a fox…
[www.youtube.com]
“Roundhouse” is a forgotten gem.
Thanks for the double post, Uproxx.
Dude, those posts are two minutes apart. You have no one to blame but yourself.
The first post just disappeared when usually after I click “Post Comment” it appears immediately.. I figured the Internet ate it. I blame Obama.
@Kubo
[www.youtube.com]
@Kubo ROUNDHOUSE was the tits, man. THE. TITS.
@EverybodyGetsPie Damn right it was… everyone forgets how sweet the “Dad’s” mechanical chair was and how funny some of that sketch comedy was. Good times. My favorite part of SNICK.
Damn ZZ… Id spray all over her TTs.
Why don’t you age, Ted?!?
I wanna say vampire, but if he had the powers to kill people at will, why did he let James Marsden steal his career?
Where’s Brad in that picture? Or is she the other blonde in the pic?
She’s not.
Thank god.
What about that show Wild N Crazy Kids? When they had special guests from shows like Hey Dude and Salute Your Shorts…that was like TV glory back then. That and When the Jetson Met The Flintstones. I would stop everything for that.
Wild N Crazy Kids was fantastic. Bonus: It had Cuba Gooding Jr.’s brother as a co-host.
The Flintstones meeting the Jetsons is one of the best things about my childhood
Wait, wasn’t there a hot brunette on that show too? Melody was one of my first crushes though. >>waynecampbellpurringnoise<<
yeah what the eff
Where the F is Brad
Joe Torres aka Danny is very much alive and living in Tucson, AZ. I believe he is a contractor in the area. I had the pleasure of meeting him a few years ago. He’s a really nice guy who was happy to talk to everyone about his experience on the show and answer a bunch of drunk, excited 20 and 30 something’s questions about Hey Dude.
This guy explored the now abandoned set
[www.youtube.com]
At first I was like “What show is that?’ but then I heard the theme song and it was clear as day. I was a bit young at the time but thought it was cool.
I’ll take Salute Your Shorts over Hey Dude any day of the week. The Michael or the Penske versions.