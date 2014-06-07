The Cast Of ‘Hey Dude’ Reunited After 23 Years For Our Nostalgic Delight

It’s been over two decades since one of Nickelodeon’s best shows has been off their air. When it came to quoting TV shows as a kid, it was second only to The Simpsons for me. So this Austin Television Festival reunion from the cast of Hey Dude after 23 years is a welcome sight.

It’s been 23 years since Nickelodeon’s first scripted series, Hey Dude, ended, and the cast and writers of the landmark children’s show were all together in the same room for the first time since 1991 for their reunion panel at the 2014 ATX Television Festival. “It was surreal [to see everyone after two decades],” says Debrah Kalman, who played ranch hand Lucy on the series. “It was such a wonderful moment, just like getting to see family members you haven’t seen in a while.”

The fact that the show ended so long ago really makes me feel old. Some familiar names were there to reflect on their experience with the show and seeing the cast now.

Graham Yost, who know runs FX’s Justified and executive produces The Americans, says he was still shocked, especially by the all-grown-up Josh Tygiel. “I saw him last night and it wasn’t quite as jaw-dropping, but he was a little kid and now he’s got children? There is something wrong with the universe,” he jokes to reporters after the reunion.

Everyone seems to keep touch for the most part, but whatever happened to the ranch hand Danny? I remember hearing rumors that he was dead over the years. Any info?

Joe Torres, who played Danny, didn’t make the reunion — because no one really knows where he is.

Well, that’s a bummer. He always managed to stay out of the drama that went on between the characters. Hopefully he is out there living the life as some kind of traveling sage. That, or homeless and selling handmade jewelry for beer money. Whatever, this is all speculation.

