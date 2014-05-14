‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Recap: A Blowout Of A Finale, And Musings On Season Two

It strikes me, when all is said and done, that Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. should have had a thirteen episode first season. Realistically, the back half of the season is where the plot actually was. Since April, the show’s offered nothing but what we’ve wanted out of it. And the finale is no exception.
You can sum up the finale in one word: Payoff. John Garrett, after his resurrection injection, is back on his feet and feeling good. Unfortunately, he’s also gone completely off the deep end, spouting off looney-tunes dialogue about how he can see the tendons of the universe or whatever and carving weird symbols into glass. Bill Paxton rarely gets asked to play a completely unhinged nutball, and he relishes it; part of the fun of the episode is Paxton just saying completely goofy stuff in his trademark growl, and having everyone around him react like he’s bonkers.
Meanwhile, May, Coulson, Skye and Trip escape the army of Deathloks they were trapped by last episode largely by luck; May gets her hands on the big Viking rage stick and brings down the house, literally. Then it’s off to Cybertek, and Garrett.
And at the bottom of the ocean, Fitz and Simmons try to work out how to survive and realize one of them is dead meat. Fitz confesses his love for Simmons and then hits the button that will free her while drowning him. The show doesn’t go quite as far as killing Fitz, but they’ve made it clear he’s got pretty serious brain damage, and odds are pretty good he’s out of the show for good, sacrificed so that his salary can go to supervillains and a set budget.
Back at Garrett’s lair, Ward and May go toe-to-toe, and it ends with Ward not only getting his ass kicked, but his larynx broken. Coulson, meanwhile, finds Garrett, and also that Garrett is super-strong to go with the crazy. Good thing Nick Fury is there with Coulson’s Avengers gun to even the odds!
While Garrett monologues because, again, nuts, Skye finds Mike Peterson’s little boy and lets Deathlok know he can shoot his boss. Which he promptly does, before stomping his face in. You’d think that’s the end of Garrett, face smashed, Cybertek destroyed, but he comes back to life and gets a cybersuit of his very own… just in time for Coulson to disintegrate him with the weapon they found waaaaay back in the second episode, one of the show’s funniest moments.
It ends with a new base, a new Patton Oswalt, and no fewer than three plotlines left open for next year.
- Raina finds Skye’s father, who is a pleasant fellow who bleeds from his hands, and lets him know where to find his daughter.
- Fury tasks Coulson with what remains of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s resources and a job to rebuild it better and with fewer HYDRA agents this time.
- And Coulson, it turns out, might just be as goofballs as Garrett, as shown by him carving an abstract diagram into a wall with a knife. Either that or there’s something to Garrett’s insane ramblings, which considering they both had alien DNA inside them is not good news.
Add to this the fact that next season, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be supported by Agent Carter and may crossover, or at least interact with, Daredevil and you have a fairly interesting second season on the way. Really, in the end, the finale is about setting up a second season with actual plot momentum and a stripped down cast: We’re looking forward to it.
Some more thoughts:
- Coulson and Fury snarking Garrett’s villain monologue is hilarious.
- The Ward/May fight was some pretty nasty stuff for network TV. Although we suspect Ward will be fitted with a creepy robot voice soon enough. We’re still 50/50 on Ward becoming the Grim Reaper, though.
- Actually, this was a damn funny episode in general. Where was this comedic sensibility for like half the freakin’ season?
- Congratulations to B.J. Britt, who not only survives the season but the show seems to want to promote to main cast member.
- Wait, nobody told Patton Oswalt Number Two that Ward strangled Patton Oswalt Number One? That seems like the kind of thing PO#2 would want to know.
Like you said, this was the show people were hoping for all along.
May nailing Ward’s foot to the ground and then crushing his windpipe was already pretty damn good, but Garrett’s death was fucking fantastic.
I really hope Britt is back next season, and brings the Howling Commandos briefcase with him.
REALLY!??! This was the show? Fucking Fury arriving in a Goddamn helicopter to save Fitz-Simmons? Fury and Coulson sitting there musing on how crazy Bill Paxtons character Garrett has become? Garrett escaping for a half second to get into the Regenetron and then Coulson casually blowing him to BITs with that special ray? REALLY that’s what people want because that’s fucking stupid.
I’ve enjoyed this season and it’s slow build and it’s development on originally unlikable characters like Skye and Ward. Wards turn was well down and him going down hard in the finale and them not pussying out was great. But there was too much bullshit gurning for he camera.
Even when Coulson got to yell at Fury for bringing him back and fucking up his deserved death we didn’t get to see it, and Fury is sitting in a chair looking every bit the cool cat he’s supposed to be. Pissed me off more than anything.
If this is what American audiences want that’s pathetic, enjoying Lost because it brings up a ton of pointless questions that are never answered. Having to ramp up the next ridiculous scenario after another like 24.
No wonder The Wire didn’t win an emmy, when people want shit that’s just masturbatory.
lol @Yogi… If you’re this upset after the finale, how did you avoid having an aneurism after the 2nd episode? Because THAT was fucking stupid. The finale, on the other hand, was actually pretty solid.
Yes, this was the show.
-Is patton/Koenig an LMD or clone of the original? It’d have to be something like that, it’d be weird for him to be so blase about his twin getting killed.
-so who do we think Skye’s father is? Adam X the X-Treme?
-Here’s hoping there’s no major events in marvel movies next year, or at the very least, enough foresight and plot options to not stall until arrive.
I was going to ask the same first two questions. It also makes me sad Fitz is gone, although I seriously thought they were brother and sister for the first half of the season and that their full name was Fitzsimmons….
@falseidolator, hopefully they’re just gonna put him (and new a-hole Ward) on the back burner to bring out as a surprise (that they’ll totally telegraph with the previously on)
I got the impression that maybe they’ve got a whole stockpile of Koenig LMDs and those are just what they use to staff their various secret bases.
There aren’t any major Marvel movies taking place during the next season, so that is good. They can do their own thing while hinting at what is going to happen in Avengers Age of Ultron.
Nope. I’ll stick to the MCU. This is still bland TV product. And if Winter Soldier taught me anything, it’s that I don’t need to pay any attention to this show.
I will give Agent Carter (still on ABC, so not too optimistic) and the Netflix (very optimistic) shows a shot, though.
I admit the last 5 episodes caught my attention. But it still feels like an action show from the 80’s. Skye and Coulson can stay, but fire everyone else. Including the writers.
Action shows from the ’80s were awesome.
Awesomely bad.
Awesomely badass.
Great finale. I am so happy with the last six episodes. The show isn’t perfect, but it’s streets ahead of where it started.
Fun side note: my young daughter walked in just as crazy-eyed Bill Paxton pulled a rib out of a man. This may cost me in therapy expenses.
So you know that Askardian staff we spent an entire episode tracking down?? The one that gives you super strength and turns your ass kicking abilities up 100X?? Yeah I’ll just go ahead and toss that down in this pile of rubble before we head out to the even bigger fight ahead of us.
Just hurt my brain to watch that part. Otherwise, excellent episode with non-stop action.
Didn’t the staff come with the negative trait of turning the wielder into a crazy rage monster?
OK, looking it back up, May had so many rage issues already that she was able to resist it (her version of Banner’s “always angry”, I guess). Maybe holding it for too long, or having the anger at Ward would have been too much. Nothing a throwaway line wouldn’t have fixed.
They also left it in the rubble of a Hydra base. I’m going to guess someone from Hydra would eventually be circling back…and coming across the staff to cause all kinds of havoc with. I’m sure it won’t ever be acknowledged again…but just a bit of lazy storytelling.
If season 2 is split into two parts with Agent Carter aired in between those two halves as has been reported, then it would strongly suggest the two are going to be deeply interwoven.
It’d make sense, and make good use of the fact that there’s a grandson of a Howling Commando in the present version.
I wonder how that would work with them being set so far apart. A plot that is left unfinished for 60 years then AoS finishes it off?
That gibberish Garret and Coulson were writing may pop-up in Guardians of the Galaxy. Since they were both injected with Kree blood and the Kree are in GoG.
Your avatar hurts me deeply.
Wasn’t it the same gibberish that Ward saw through his eyeglass camera in that russian lab where he “seduced” the guard by knocking him out?
They still haven’t confirmed they were injected with Kree blood, though.
It does seem to be something cosmic. The Kree make the most sense but we just don’t know yet.
This was the episode to show people who have bailed on the show to convince them to give it another chance. They are well positioned to move forward in Season 2 with some serious momentum
Agreed. I think they finally found their footing to make season 2 better as a whole.
Well…When you lower the bar so far…
Tripp joining the main cast? I thought they just brought him on the show so people would stop whining about Skye’s acting abilities. That guy is painful.
I call him Pigeon Boy cause he’s a poor man’s Falcon. I wish Ward woulda killed him.
Gregg is always awesome, but his playing off of Sam Jackson makes me want those two to star in a buddy cop show. It was almost like watching the Avengers again.
The scene where Coulson realized Fury considered him an Avenger? Right in the feels.
That did make me quite fuzzy inside. Dammit, those two are great together.
Corey: Me too. Damn that was good.
Yeah it’s like bringing the Rock back to look ridiculously powerful and cool on Raw…yeah I thought it fell completely flat like that too and only an idiot would think it’s cool.
I highly doubt we’ve seen the last of Fitz. He’ll probably have a story arch next season in which he’s suffering brain damage, not as smart as he used to be and needs to “evolve” in order to be of any use to the team.
That would be awesome!
If they bring him back, turn that Fitz nerd into a supervillain (namely Fixer).
– Still no answer as to who was in control of the TAHITI facility, who the two men were that were killed, what the alien was, etc. Frustrating, because it seems like AoS is acting like all those loose threads were wrapped up, when they weren’t.
– I liked Fitz better than Simmons. He was funnier at least.
– Didn’t Garret get INTO a coffin, and then people hauled him out of the room? Then he just stands up from the spot where he was stomped, gets metalized, and then blown up? That sequence was confusing.
– Koening thing didn’t make sense either. They didn’t state twin, brother, clone, LMD, whatever. One quick line could have cleared that up. Now it seems like it’s a plot point, when it probably doesn’t need to be.
– What else was in that Tool Box Fury gave Coulson? Marsellus Wallace’s soul?
Good ending though. If the entire season was post-CA:WS, would have been a banger.
– I think that’ll continue to be a loose thread that the show picks up from time to time. The whole series is kind of centered around the fact that Coulson is alive because of that weird facility, so I’m sure there’s much more planned for the future.
– He’ll be back. The fact that we never saw him after Sam Jackson scooped them out of the ocean means there’s some sort of plan for him in the future. Otherwise they’d have just killed him and shown us the body, right?
– Agreed. Very funny scene, but how the hell did he get there and more importantly, who put him there? He was with Coulson and Fury and Deathlock when he got stomped so… who turned him into a robot?
– Koening being an LMD (if that’s the case) would be a big plot point. If the good guys have LMDs then the bad guys theoretically have them too, which means anyone could be a robot instead of who/what they claim to be.
– The Tool Box contains missions for Season 2 plots.
The coffin is in the back of shot in that room, he was carried there and woke up and escaped for a minute I guess. Doesn’t make it any less stupid or pointless a scene though.
20 to 1 Billy turns out to be an LMD next season. He just seemed too much like Eric to be a brother.
Here’s the thing with Patton Oswalt’s return: the first agent (Eric Koenig) said to Coulson that he had been biding his time in the safehouse playing Call of Duty online with his brother. So…why can’t the brother be a twin safeguarding the other facility?
As for Ward, the writers seem too schmaltzy on him to keep him as a bad bad guy. They’ll make him like a Punisher character, or someone like Winter Soldier who had to make up for being bad. I just hope he doesn’t stay a regular.
Fitz–they’ll bring back. They need a tech guy, and unless the actor wanted out then I can’t see why they’d leave him out.
*I’m thinking that they are moving in a direction to expand the cast and have separate stories going on like a show such as ER or Southland. If they are going to make Coulson the director, he can’t be at the center going out in the field all the time. Unless they pull a movie Cpt. Kirk, where he couldn’t stand being an Admiral so he got himself busted down.
**p.s. did anybody else think Agent Ward was going to say “wait, wait, May–I’m a double double agent!” before getting knocked out?
Fitz will be back, because leaving him brain dead and useless is cruel when they could have let him die a hero.
While I initially laughed at the Garrett death scene, on second watch I thought it kind of wrong for Phil, Son of Coul to walk out on a joke after Garrett had killed at least one possibly more of those cleanup crew guys.
I interpreted that as more of a “Screw it, I’m dealing with this now” kind of thing. Also seeing him blown up and stomped was probably highly cathartic.
I was kind of disappointed in the show by and large. It had some really good moments but they were fleeting.
The past few episodes they really spent a ton of time building up this emotional tension with Ward and then they just did nothing with it. He got his ass kicked…so what? I was much more interested in him being torn emotionally and would have liked to have seen them do more with that, maybe with him betraying Garret and getting caught as a “man with no country” essentially with both sides hating him.
Killing off Fitz (or was it simmons) right as he was beginning to show some range of character? Wtf? Both of these were kind of throw away characters but he was actually starting to show a little bit of range I thought and his commitment to believing in Ward was kind of cool. Would have liked to see that play out differently.
I honestly don’t even know the name of the black guy replacing ward he’s such a cardboard cutout. No depth, no development, nothing.
Coulson. Decent character, far too many cheeseball monologues. Not every scene needs to give the viewer goosebumps and misty eyes.
May – Meh, super, super weak character.
The overall plot is pretty weak too and feels like the writers don’t even really know what the plot IS. They just drafted a general outline geared towards building mystery but I don’t think they even have the solution to their own mysteries. Feels like they hope that will come to them later.
I’ll still watch since it covers subject matter I’m interested in but I won’t be chomping at the bit for next season either.
I hope next time we see a more clearly designed villain with actual goals and objectives laid out. Just felt like this season meandered all over the place and never really found a pulse.
My money is on that the symbols are Kree and will tie into the next Avengers movie…
I hope there’s a Patton Oswalt in every secret SHEILD bunker and they’re all clones or something.
I am glad that this season of Archer and AoS had a Death-X villain along with a miracle injection that brings people back from the dead.
I will miss FitzSimmons because they worked well together and had a nice dynamic. I didn’t care about the romantic stuff and didn’t even realize it until a few episodes ago but he was a likable character.
I really didn’t like how Shield seemed to just be shut down overnight. I’m glad that Collison will rebuild and I hope to see him commanding a helicarrier in a future Marvel movie down the line.
Still don’t care about Skye. Wish we had gotten answers and dumped her from the show. Her and Ward I never cared for but making him a villain made him work.
LMD Patton Oswalt was a great surprise.