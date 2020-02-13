Al Pacino went from Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman (in which he lost a few decades, delivered one of his finest performances in years, and ate the hell out of some steak) to killing Nazis for Jordan Peele. It’s his first regular TV series role, and he’s kind-of living his best life right now and probably not caring too much that the Oscars didn’t send the Scorsese movie home with any gold. And as one might expect, the red band trailer for Amazon’s Hunters is even more violent and full of f-bombs than what we’ve seen already from this project.

Pacino has called Hunters a “wonderful experience” for him as an actor, and it’s like the 1970s and 1980s again with him opening fire on goons. These few minutes highlight what promises to be an over-the-top series, and Pacino demonstrates that being a septuagenarian doesn’t mean that he can’t get physical while leading the rest of his ragtag group of Nazi hunters. As previously revealed, the show’s based in 1977 NYC, where high-ranking Nazi officials have infiltrated the government and our neighborhoods while conspiring to cobble together a Fourth Reich. That would include designs for genocide, but the Hunters clearly have their own plans.

Peele produces, of course, with his Monkeypaw Productions. The cast includes Logan Lerman, Carol Kane, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin.

Hunters premieres on February 21, 2020.