Alec Baldwin Arrested For Being Alec Baldwin, Basically

At this point I’m convinced that Alec Baldwin could move to a deserted island in the Pacific ocean but still find some way to make news courting controversy. In the latest of what’s become a ridiculous string of embarrassing public incidents, Baldwin was reportedly arrested in New York this morning for a) riding his bike the wrong way down the street and b) acting like a bloviating a-hole when confronted by police.
Reports In Touch:
Alec Baldwin has been arrested in New York today, May 13, In Touch Weekly has exclusively learned. In Touch has obtained photos showing the 30 Rock actor being handcuffed by a NYC police officer. According to an insider, “he was riding his bike the wrong way and didn’t have ID on him.”
An eyewitness tells the mag the 56-year-old was “calm and quiet” while he was cuffed and put in the back of the police car, though another onlooker said he “went ballistic on the cops, screaming at them” earlier during the altercation.
The only thing surprising about this is that Baldwin didn’t attack the photographer who photographed him being arrested. Must have been the handcuffs thing.
UPDATE: Naturally, Baldwin took to Twitter to “explain” things…
Jesus, what is this, TMZ? This is such a non-story.
The lead actor on one of the site’s most beloved shows getting arrested, or any reason, is not a “non-story”
Alec: “Don’t you know who I am?”
Cop: “Yeah, that’s why I’m arresting ya. Anybody else, I’d let ’em go on their way.”
Alec: “Don’t you know who I am?”
Cop: “Ernest Borgnine?”
dude’s a homophobe with anger issues …. i have no idea why the universe won’t allow him to fade into obscurity
Baldwin gonna Baldwin.
You speak the true true
I wish they’d do that to the bikers in my neighborhood.
I like your style.
Didn’t have I.D. on him? For riding a bike?
A jogger was arrested in Austin for not having ID on her
[www.infowars.com]
I don’t carry any ID when I jog – arrests like these are f-ing stupid
They should have arrested him for wearing that visor.
For the record, I was arrested and sent to Central Booking overnight for not having ID, even though what brought the cops there in the first place was me being hit by a lady who ran a stop sign while on the phone.
Seriously…? You can get arrested for freaking driving a bike in the wrong lane? Jesus christ
People who ride their bikes against traffic here should seriously be shot on sight. It’s the absolute worst. If you’re biking in the proper direction and some fucknozzle is coming the wrong way toward you, it’s dangerous as fuck. Especially on 5th ave, where there’s no separate bike lane. Where are you gonna go to go around? It’s like the other guy is telling you “Eh, go ride into traffic.” It’s the rudest prick move ever. NYC cycling is harrowing enough without entitled taintsores who can’t be bothered to go literally one block over to ride with the traffic.
Sure slap them with a really heavy fine but actual arest? That’s silly
This is like 6 degrees of retarded.
How do you ride a bike the wrong way? Steer with your feet and pedal with your hands?
Arrested for not having an ID? Not if you’re voting!
Dollars to donuts, he had his cell phone on him. Bet the cops did too. Anyone could have pulled up his IMDB or Wiki page as ID.
Alec: “Hey! I’m Alec Baldwin!”
Cop: “Sure you are.”
Alec: “WTF! Just ask the dozen paparazzi photographers taking our picture!”
“How do you ride a bike the wrong way?”
One way streets, my friend, he rode the opposite way of how traffic was suppose to go.
I wonder if he called the cop a faggot cocksucker on the drive to the station.
First he called her “Sugartits” and when that didn’t work, he said “Oh, you’re one-a them carpet-munching lesbians, right?” Then they handcuffed him and took him to lock-up and he made his one phone call to Mel Gibson and said “MEL! It didn’t work! You asshat!”
If you are breaking the law (riding a bike against the flow of traffic is) and a cop asks you for ID (which is completely legal) and you react by being an asshole (I’m assuming he was, I mean BALDWIN) you will get arrested in the USA. Doesn’t matter who you are.
While I loathe Alec Baldwin and have no doubt, based on past history, his insufferability level was set to the max, the notion that anything less than a tongue bath up a cop’s ass gives them grounds to arrest someone (who is otherwise just due a summons for not having ID) is fucking bullshit.
Tina Fey really did a wonder making him lovable.
“A mismanaged carnival of stupidity” is my Phrase-of-the-Week.
How many times has this douchebag quit and then rejoined Twitter? I thought last time he claimed he was off it forever.