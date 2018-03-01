Alec Baldwin Calls It ‘Agony’ To Impersonate Donald Trump On ‘SNL’

03.01.18

Remember the first time Alec Baldwin impersonated Donald Trump on SNL, back in early 2016, and how hilarious it was? Me, neither. The 30 Rock star has since made 27 (!) appearances as the president, and the impression has gotten increasingly flat and less funny (he couldn’t even bother to get out of bed in the most recent episode). Even Baldwin thinks it’s time for him (and Trump) to go.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter about how much longer he’ll play Trump on SNL, Baldwin responded, “Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t.” (Now I’m picturing Baldwin-as-Trump saying “…sorry” like Gilly, while ripping his shirt like Chris Pine, which is my version of the Bad Place.)

He continued, “If things don’t go in the right direction for the midterms… I could go out on the street, stand on any corner and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood,would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually and spiritually — than Trump. I’ll vote for Mitt Romney. I don’t care. Anybody over this guy. It doesn’t matter. We have to get rid of him.” And if Trump wins again in 2020, “I’m wondering can I host a game show in Spain?”

That explains the talk show, then.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

