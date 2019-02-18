Getty Image

After being ridiculed yet again by Alec Baldwin on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, President Donald Trump predictably took to Twitter to air his grievances. Despite the fact that long-running sketch comedy show has roasted literally every sitting president in the 40-some years its been on air, Trump feel as if he should be exempt from the jokes — mostly because he’s a wannabe dictator who admires the likes of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC,” Trump tweeted. “Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!” The president then followed up with an all-caps tweet referring to the media as the “enemy of the people,” one of his preferred talking points.

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

On top of being mocked for having incredibly thin skin, on Sunday night Baldwin responded to Trump’s latest temper tantrum. “I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?” he posed.