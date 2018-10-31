Alex Trebek Is Unrecognizable As Gene Simmons For The ‘Jeopardy!’ Halloween Episode

News & Culture Writer
10.31.18

Sometimes Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek does “interesting” things, like when he was recently booed while moderating a debate between the Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates. Even so, we still love him, which is why we’re all quickly going to get over the horrifying, nightmare fuel-making image that is Trebek shooting a promo for Wednesday’s Halloween-themed Jeopardy! while dressed as, and standing next to, KISS band member Gene Simmons.

“Boy, I hope I got this KISS makeup right,” Trebek says while stroking the massive wig of fake black hair. After Simmons, also dressed in full KISS regalia, tells him “you’re looking good, don’t worry,” the pair launches into the promotion. “Clues from Gene Simmons!” the host declares. “On Jeopardy!” the ridiculously long-tongued bassist adds. So yeah, Wednesday’s episode is going to be interesting.

If that weren’t enough, however, the game show’s Twitter account released a behind-the-scenes video of Trebek and Simmons getting into character in the hair and makeup department over at CBS. The pair then concludes the segment by wagging their tongues at the camera, so we’re all going to have to live with that image until the next shocking thing comes along in the next five minutes or so. But hey, at least Trebek decided to go back on his previous comments about leaving the show in 2020 and decided to renew his contract with CBS — along with Wheel of Fortune‘s Pat Sajak and Vanna White — through 2022.

CBS

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeopardy!#Halloween
TAGSalex trebekgene simmonsHalloweenjeopardyKISS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP