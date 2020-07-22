During a promotional appearance for his just released memoir, The Answer Is… Reflections on My Life, it was revealed that beloved game show host Alex Trebek would stop his experimental cancer treatment if it’s not producing the desired results. The Jeopardy! host wrote in his book that he’s “not going to go to any extraordinary measures to ensure my survival.” When asked about telling his family about the new treatment and how it might not be successful, Trebek made the following remarks to Good Morning America.

“They understand that there is a certain element regarding quality of life,” Trebek said. “And if the quality of life is not there — it’s hard sometimes to push. And just say, well, I’m gonna keep going even though I’m miserable.”

Obviously, Trebek’s remarks raised concerns about his nearly two-year battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer as fans became worried that the situation was taking a turn for the worse. In light of those concerns, Trebek released a new statement via the official Jeopardy! Twitter account in which he provides an optimistic update on his condition. Most importantly, the host stated that if his experimental treatment stops working, which hasn’t been the case so far, he would simply return to his prior chemo regimen and not stop all treatment as he previously suggested during an understandably low point.

I feel the need to clarify my quote that, if my course of cancer treatment does not continue to work, I would consider stopping treatment. That quote from the book was written BEFORE my current regimen, and I was going through some bad times. My current numbers are very good, but we will have to be patient with this new immunotherapy program that I am on. But, if it were to stop being successful, I would return to my previous chemo treatment — NOT stop all treatment. I apologize for any confusion, and want everyone to know that I am optimisit about my current plan, and thank them for their concerns.

You can see Trebek’s statement below:

(Via Jeopardy! on Twitter)