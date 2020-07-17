For someone who’s survived a car crash, pair of heart attacks, and brain surgery, not to mention his current battle with pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek looks damn good for 80 years old. Technically, the Jeopardy! host is only 79 — his birthday isn’t until next week, July 22, the day after his first book, The Answer Is… Reflections on My Life, comes out. But look at that beard! The country’s most famous game show host (sorry/not sorry, Chuck Woolery) decided to publish his memoir now, “after turning down offers in the past” according to the New York Times, for two reasons: he’s quarantined at home, and:

When I asked him why he decided to publish a book now, he was direct. “They offered me a good deal of money,” he said, adding that “it wasn’t John Bolton-type money” and that he was donating it to charity. (Bolton received an advance of $2 million for his recent White House memoir [The Room Where It Happened].)

The New York Times notes that there are “no shocking revelations in his memoir,” but I disagree, as one of the stories Trebek tells is about the time he “accidentally ate four or five hash brownies at a party in Malibu” in the early 1970s, “and woke up at the host’s house three days later.” I demand to know what happened here. Sorry sorry, let me phrase that in the form of a question: “What is… Trebek slept for three days after eating a bunch of pot brownies?” I also need an entire chapter about his thoughts on “Lost on Jeopardy.”

