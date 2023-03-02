Following the season finale of Mayfair Witches (the second installment in AMC’s expanding Rice-verse), star Alexandra Daddario spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about all things fashion. The actress, who recently attended the Christian Dior presentation at Paris Fashion Week, said that “whenever I put something great on, it can just instinctively make me feel confident.”

She continued, “When I was a young actress coming from New York and didn’t have much, my focus was getting auditions and wearing what I needed to for work and for being in character. Now, as I get older, I’m embracing what I love and feel good in, and am really coming into my own.”

Daddario was also asked about when she feels most beautiful (besides when she’s changing into her bathing suit on The White Lotus). “After I’ve had my hair and make-up done by other people – they’re much better at it than I am!” she said. “I also feel gorgeous just walking around my house wearing my pajamas and being surrounded by family. I just feel so lucky.” Her fashion inspirations include Charlize Theron, Angelina Jolie, Emily Ratajkowski (“These women wear their clothes with such confidence”), and this hotel cat.

Hotel cat en Paris pic.twitter.com/oZSZ0xAbfW — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) February 28, 2023

It’s a better hotel experience than her time in Hawaii.

