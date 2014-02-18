Alexandra Daddario’s Reaction To Obama Watching ‘True Detective’ Is Just Perfect

Getty Image

Last week we told you about President Obama requesting that the head of HBO send him DVDs of True Detective (and Game of Thrones) so that he could spend part of this past President’s Day weekend binging on our new obsession.

From the New York Times:

Mr. Obama made a point of approaching HBO’s chief executive, Richard Plepler, at the state dinner for France on Tuesday night. “Where is my True Detective and Game of Thrones?” Mr. Obama asked Mr. Plepler as he told him that the coming weekend would be a good time to have the DVDs.

With that said, Texas Chainsaw 3D star Alexandra Daddario knows exactly what this means…

If Obama adds Texas Chainsaw 3D to his Netflix cue this week, we’ll all know what’s up.