Alexandra Daddario’s Reaction To Obama Watching ‘True Detective’ Is Just Perfect

Last week we told you about President Obama requesting that the head of HBO send him DVDs of True Detective (and Game of Thrones) so that he could spend part of this past President’s Day weekend binging on our new obsession.
Mr. Obama made a point of approaching HBO’s chief executive, Richard Plepler, at the state dinner for France on Tuesday night.
“Where is my True Detective and Game of Thrones?” Mr. Obama asked Mr. Plepler as he told him that the coming weekend would be a good time to have the DVDs.
With that said, Texas Chainsaw 3D star Alexandra Daddario knows exactly what this means…
If Obama adds Texas Chainsaw 3D to his Netflix cue this week, we’ll all know what’s up.
Makes you wonder what Twitter would have been like during the Clinton years.
If only…
RT @BarackObama: @AADaddario I have and they’re *fantastic*.
I didn’t think I could love her more…
True detective is a brillantly written and directed show.
But seeing her topless is still very much the highlight of the show for me.
Nobody gave a crap about the show until that scene.
(this statement is true and I don’t care what you say)
As much as I have liked the show since the start, you’re absolutley right BF66.
BF66 knows the score.
It’s more like having your cake and eating it too.
The Pres and i have the pretty much the same life. Well, we do if during that scene Michelle gets up and walks out of the room while tossing out a “Wipe the drool, asshole” over her shoulder.
FINALLY a reason to be president! Advanced copies of HBO series.
I wonder if he could make them continue DEADWOOD and CARNIVALE.
THANK YOU! I miss those shows. Heard they are thinking of bringing back the show Rome! That was the Game of Thrones back in the day. I :heart: HBO.
Executive order #3,762: A presidential pardon for Al Swearengen, cocksuckers.
I almost included ROME, too.
The only flaw in my Deadwood plan is that it would pillage the cast of Justified, and we don’t want to see that.
Rome is unbelievably good–it was basically Game of Thrones (sans Dragons) before Game of Thrones. (Note: I _love_ GOT) Problem it was a co-production with the BBC so HBO only got 1/2 the DVD profits & whatnot. GOT is 100% HBO & it’s their most profitable show since the Sopranos. Still, Ray Stevenson’s Titus Pullo & Kevin McKidd’s Lucius Vorenus are a duo for the ages–goddamn legendary, the both of them.
It worked for Arrested Development.
[imgur.com]
Don’t forget the woman who played Vorenus’s wife. Can’t recall her name, (google it? but that’ll take seconds!), but she was gorgeous.
It’s Indira Varma, and she’s playing the Red Viper’s girlfriend on Game of Thrones. Also, she was in a film called Kama Sutra: A Tale Of Love which, if the internet is to be believed, is mostly about her getting naked with Sayid from Lost.
Billybob I have seen parts of that movie and Ms. Varma seems quite comfortable with her own body.
I am confident the comely Miss Daddario has full, bipartisan support. Members are really reaching across the aisle in support.
She needs all the support she can get.
We’ll know what day The President gets around to seeing the episode because that day will become a national holiday (as Alexandra Daddario’s perfect rack/body deserves).
So, the President and I share at least one thing in common…
True Detective was amazing from the get-go. Seeing Ms. Daddario get spectacularly naked–after handcuffing her sex partner, no less–raised it into the realm of event television. Then that six-minute Menace-II-Society-meets-Mogadishu-&-SAMCRO uncut shot sent it into the stratosphere. Truly the Golden Age of TV…& Game of Thrones isn’t even back on yet!
Obama better not post spoilers on Twitter now.
Jesus I’d hate to see her reaction to my reaction to that scene.
There should be a series of videos on YouTube reacting to her greatness, like the Red Wedding reactions.
“There should be a series of videos on YouTube reacting to her greatness, like the Red Wedding reactions.”
Except with 100% more vigorous masturbation.
You didn’t mastrubate to the Red Wedding?
Freak.
He’s seen more than your boobs, babe.
I don’t think the NSA will allow the words cooter and president in the same tweet
BaRack BooBsama
There needs to be a special award at the Oscars for making her look near a decade younger in that last Percy Jackson movie. It came in the mail last week and I felt all sorts of weird for the solid 90 minutes because she was in it and I had seen a whole lot of her.
Is there a slim chance that she’ll still get to play Wonder Woman, if President personally endorses her after the *cough* the second episode ?
So have I
Say “Hi” to the Secret Service for me.
And Baltimore Dan just made a watch list.
Funny you have a tag labeled “The President Has Seen My Boobs”.
For 25 years, Heather Graham was my answer to the if-you-could-cheat-on-me-with-any-celebrity question..
And then Alexandra Daddario happened.
Don’t people usually have a list of five celebs?
If Clinton was still in office her next tweet would have been “I have just been invited to a private dinner at the White House.”
This show is on par, nay, exceeds, everything on TV right now.