Alfonso Ribeiro Used A Mini-Alfonso For His Groovy, Austin Powers-Themed Dance On DWTS

09.29.14

Alfonso Ribeiro continues to be the only thing worth watching on Dancing With the Stars. During tonight’s episode, Ribeiro used a human prop, his very own mini-Alfonso for an Austin Powers-themed dance. It was spectacular.

He also made this face which was freakin’ terrific. It’s like he knows we’re all waiting for the Carlton dance and keeps teasing it. Damn you Alfonso, damn you all to hell man. Just give us what we want already!

 

