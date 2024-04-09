In the cutthroat world of sitcom pilots, not everything can get made. Sure, one would think that a comedy about a teenage mayor starring Anna Kendrick would be a big hit, but in 2004, there just wasn’t the market for that. There also wasn’t much interest in Alison Brie‘s early aughts comedy Not Another High School Show which could have launched the careers of the future Community star and Jennifer Lawrence, if only Comedy Central picked it up.

Brie was on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen when she was asked about the long-lost pilot. “This is a real deep cut. I once did a pilot for Comedy Central that didn’t get picked up called Not Another High School Show,” she explained, adding that the show — from the guys behind 2001’s spoof movie Not Another Teen Movie — was supposed to poke fun at popular trend dramas like Dawson’s Creek and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. “I played Muffy the vampire slayer, the gag was that I had a huge muff,” she said (this was 2007, in case you couldn’t tell). “I had to go method, which made it really itchy.”

Brie then revealed that Oscar winner and Golden Globe loser Jennifer Lawrence was also in the pilot. “Jennifer Lawrence has one line in a scene where I mistakingly stabbed the janitor, and she runs in and is like ‘someone killed the janitor!'” she added. The good news? The internet was practically made for unearthing those long-lost gems, so you can still watch H. Jon Benjamin calling Lawrence “sweet tits” before his Bob’s Burgers days. It’s a historical relic.

“She was so lovely,” Brie added. “This was so long ago. I remember after Winter’s Bone came out and she was at the Oscars, I was sort of like, ‘I know that [girl], she killed the janitor!'” Lawrence was nominated for her first Oscar after Winter’s Bone was released in 2010, just three years after Not Another High School Show and a small stint on Monk. That’s an impressive resume.