There’s no hard feelings between Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone.
Lawrence was up for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical at the 2024 Golden Globes for her performance in No Hard Feelings, alongside Stone for Poor Things, Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple, Natalie Portman for May December, Alma Pöysti for Fallen Leaves, and Margot Robbie for Barbie. As the nominee’s names were being announced and the camera cut to Lawrence, she mouthed, “If I don’t win, I’m leaving!” directly to the camera.
It went over better than anything in Jo Koy’s monologue.
we don’t deserve jennifer lawrence pic.twitter.com/iHi5bDAKlq
— chase. (@cfree94) January 8, 2024
can we get jennifer lawrence to host the golden globes because she’s actually funny pic.twitter.com/RlbiSQq0AW
— marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) January 8, 2024
Jennifer Lawrence is genuinely the funniest person ever #GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/tmyseGSOmp
— 🏹 (Taylor’s version) (@thievangors) January 8, 2024
“If I don’t win, I’m leaving” – Jennifer Lawrence mouths to the camera during her category at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XP0T1wOMit
— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 8, 2024
Lawrence stuck around when Best Actress went to Stone, deservedly so. The two are long-time friends:
Stone and Lawrence have been friends for years and owe their longstanding relationship to Woody Harrelson, who worked with Stone in 2009’s Zombieland and later worked with Lawrence on the 2010s Hunger Games movies. “[Stone] texted me that she got my number from Woody,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair in a 2016 cover story. “I replied, ‘F*ck off!’ And we’ve been really good friends ever since.”
Lawrence even appeared to call Stone “mother” after she won. Or maybe she was yelling her favorite Darren Aronofsky movie that she starred in. Who’s to say?
Jennifer lawrence calling Emma "Mother!" YES IT'S TRUE QUEEN pic.twitter.com/ZisXvRPkko
— guadi (@stonemayi) January 8, 2024
You can find the full list of Golden Globes winners here.
