There’s no hard feelings between Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone.

Lawrence was up for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical at the 2024 Golden Globes for her performance in No Hard Feelings, alongside Stone for Poor Things, Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple, Natalie Portman for May December, Alma Pöysti for Fallen Leaves, and Margot Robbie for Barbie. As the nominee’s names were being announced and the camera cut to Lawrence, she mouthed, “If I don’t win, I’m leaving!” directly to the camera.

It went over better than anything in Jo Koy’s monologue.

can we get jennifer lawrence to host the golden globes because she’s actually funny pic.twitter.com/RlbiSQq0AW — marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) January 8, 2024

Jennifer Lawrence is genuinely the funniest person ever #GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/tmyseGSOmp — 🏹 (Taylor’s version) (@thievangors) January 8, 2024

“If I don’t win, I’m leaving” – Jennifer Lawrence mouths to the camera during her category at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XP0T1wOMit — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 8, 2024

Lawrence stuck around when Best Actress went to Stone, deservedly so. The two are long-time friends: