Watch Alison Brie Play ‘Muffy The Vampire Slayer’ With Jennifer Lawrence

Were Alison Brie and Jennifer Lawrence to storm into Comedy Central’s offices today, demanding to star in a spoof show series, “kind of like Not Another Teen Movie, but we’ll call it…Not Another High School Show,” and that Brie wants to play someone named “Muffy the Vampire Slayer,” I hope Comedy Central would instantly reject the idea. It would kill their careers because it sounds awful, and it was awful. Not Another High School Show was developed in 2007 and a pilot was shot, but never picked up.
I’ve mentioned the show before, but at that point, there was no footage of Brie and Lawrence’s scene together online. Well, here it is, in all its, um, glory. Come for the references to Brie’s vagina; stay for Lawrence being hit on by a janitor (played by H. Jon Benjamin?) who’s just been stabbed.
Safe to say, this show didn’t work, but if Brie and Lawrence want to star in an episode of Broad City season two, I think they’d be doing the world a great service.
No mention of the fact that Alison Brie is ‘unsure’ that she’ll be returning to Community even when the people in charge haven’t given her much details about the upcoming season or she’s holding out for more money who knows?
Annie’s about to come down with a case of African Hydraulic Flu, the same disease Calculon’s character caught in S2 of All My Circuits when he was holding out for more money.
She never said she was “unsure.” That’s an incredibly misleading. Here was her quote:
“It’s hard to get details from anyone just yet. The whole thing is just still in the works right now.”
@General Bluth Or she could say, “Yes, I want to be back.”
contracts were renewed
Didn’t seem that bad. Kinda seemed like it would have had a Todd and the book of evil format without the metal.
If you told me there was something that had Allison Brie and Jennifer Lawrence and I wouldn’t want to watch it, I would call you insane. But here we are.
17 year old Jennifer Lawrence looked like Franziska Facella (NSFW).
I always forget how old Jennifer Lawrence is, when Hunger Games came out I was led to believe she was a 14 year old girl. Didn’t see it, and then suddenly I found out she was a beautiful adult woman.
Brie. I appreciate decent acting in my pornography.
Alison Brie & Jennifer Lawrence True Detective Season 2 anyone?
Never considered a blonde Brie before, but I LIKE IT!
The only way this could have worked is if Alison Brie played exactly the same character and if J-Law played the equivalent of the topless girl from Not Another Teen Movie and she was actually named “Sweet Tits.” Of course, it would have to be picked up by HBO to get the full effect, and the low qualify of this program would have brought the high caliber of all of HBO’s programming down drastically and we would have been robbed of the career of Jennifer Lawrence as we know it, but all that matters is that Jennifer Lawrence’s naked boobs.
It is a little too Not Another-esque, but it isn’t terrible. And Alison looked pretty hot in that wig. I may or may not have watched this show if it’d gone.
Sooooo, no one is going to mention Archer himself, H. Jon Benjamin, being in this show? If they would have had him as the janitor taking on the “Brett” role of getting shot/stabbed every episode it would be like mind blowing! I’m so very sad this didn’t happen.