We’re nearing the halfway mark in season six of All American and tensions are still a bit high between Jordan and Spencer on the football team. In this week’s upcoming episode , Jordan has an honest moment with Spencer and says his selfishness is at an all-time high, an unusual characteristic for Spencer. Additionally, things aren’t exactly peachy between Spencer and Olivia, as a preview clip for episode five reveals. Here’s when you can watch the new episode:

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American episode will be found below.)

When Will All American Season 6, Episode 5 Come Out?

The fifth episode of All American season three, titled “Trust Issues,” will arrive on April 29. The Kelli Williams-directed and Micah Cyrus-written episode will be available on Monday, 4/29 on the CW TV channel at 8pm EST/PST. The episode will later be available to stream on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT. A synopsis for “Trust Issues” can be found below:

After having some issues with a new game strategy on the field, Spencer diverts his attention to helping a South Crenshaw High player, who has been struggling with his own issues; Layla helps Jordan find a new roommate at the beach house.

You can also watch the trailer for All American season six, episode five below:

And the drama is back… #AllAmerican fam, do you agree with Jordan that Spencer's being selfish? Don't miss the all-new episode of All American tomorrow at 8/7c on The CW app: https://t.co/kOQdFE5Zmh pic.twitter.com/Pzs8LTmcTe — All American (@CWAllAmerican) April 28, 2024

