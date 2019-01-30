Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Amazon Prime’s on board the Super Bowl train with this 60-second spot for Hanna, their upcoming TV series that’s based upon the 2011 same-named film starring Saorsie Ronan and directed by Joe Wright. Now starring Esme Creed-Miles as the titular badass assassin, this trailer reveals much more substance than the brief teaser from earlier this month. We get to see Joel Kinnaman as Hanna’s father, Erik, who helped hone her skills while also attempting to give her some semblance of a “normal” life. Indeed, we do see flashes of Hanna enjoying good times with other teenagers, yet she was never destined to lead a peaceful existence.

As part of the Super Bowl theme, Amazon will make the first episode available for Prime subscribers for 24 hours, even though the series is still a month away from the official streaming launch date. The series will also star Mirielle Enos (who’s reteaming with Kinnaman for the first time since AMC’s The Killing) as the FBI agent trying to halt Hanna (suggesting a full-on move from the movie’s European setting, although Kinneman’s sporting an accent that could prove otherwise). Here’s more from the show’s official synopsis:

A high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama, Hanna follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl raised in the forest, as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

Hanna will stream on Amazon Prime in March.