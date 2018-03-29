‘The Americans’ Anxiety Report: Everyone Is Doomed, Paige Has A Blazer

FX

The Americans Anxiety Report is a weekly rundown of the people and things we are currently most worried about on the show. It will get weird, because many of the people and things we will be worrying about will be tools in a plot to ruin America, put in motion by another country. Blame the show for this, not us.

10. Aderholdt

Three major concerns about Aderholdt:

He is exactly the kind of collateral “friends with all the main characters but not a main character himself” kind of character that gets killed off first when things start getting dicey

His wife is getting friendly with Renee, who I still do not trust

I feel like he is lonely at work now that Stan left counterintelligence

Not great.

9. Henry

I love Henry. Kid is just the best. A computer whiz and math genius who is also a freaking dreamboat hockey star with his own fan section of teenage girls. There’s an alternate show-within-this show where he’s the most popular kid at an upscale Washington high school. Has the entire world by the tail. That’s why I worry. Poor guy has no idea what’s coming. No clue at all. At least Stan (who I also worry about and will discuss shortly) and Paige (same) have some level of awareness of the subterfuge taking place around them at any given moment. Their eyes are open. Henry is just a little baby fawn hopping through the forest, unaware that he’s surrounded by predators. But like, a popular genius fawn… in hockey skates… whose parents are Russian spies…

This analogy has fallen apart. Nice fan club, though.

FX

8. Fans of Fleetwood Mac

1987 GUY: You know who I love?

OTHER 1987 GUY: Who?

1987 GUY: Fleetwood Mac.

OTHER 1987 GUY: Same.

1987 GUY: There’s a group that’s built to last.

OTHER 1987 GUY: Definitely.

1987 GUY: Unlike U2.

OTHER 1987 GUY: Yeah, no chance they stay together.

1987 GUY: Feels good to be so right.

OTHER 1987 GUY: The best.

7. Assorted boys of the D.C. Metro area

Rest in peace to the Navy security guard who hit on Paige and kept her fake college ID as a way to extort her into a date. Man, don’t do this. I know the penalty isn’t usually “get stabbed in the neck by the girl’s Russian spy mother and left to die in the street like a stray dog,” but still, just cosmically, it’s a bad look. Even if you try to cover it up with a national security excuse, it’s still just gross.

The only reason I have “assorted boys” ranked this high is because Elizabeth seems a little high-strung right now and I worry this is going to become a thing. Like, a boy at college will ask Paige out and call the house maybe one too many times after 10 p.m. and Elizabeth will jump straight to “He knows too much, he’s a liability, I’ll take him out” and just tear his intestines out of his abdomen in the Russian literature section of the school library. It would be wild if she gets captured not for being a Russian spy, but for being a suspected serial killer of college-age creeps who unwittingly stumbled into the Cold War by hitting on Paige.

Can’t rule it out.

6. Stan

We covered this. In detail. Too much detail, some would say. “Did you really write like 800 words about Stan for your Americans season preview, without mentioning Elizabeth and Philip at all, after a sentence or two in the intro?” they’ll add. Guilty. Guilty as charged. I love that occasionally crooked goofball. I need me some happy Stan.

And so, good news and bad news:

GOOD: He went three years without getting killed or set-up by Renee, and he switched out of counterintelligence for a more straightforward FBI crime-fighting job. If we’re being honest, Stan was always a little sensitive for counterintelligence. That’s not a bad thing. I hope most people I meet are not the type of icy maniacs who can work a mark for months, meet their family, and then poison their soup because the mission calls for it. Stan was not built for that life.

BAD: Still don’t trust Renee.