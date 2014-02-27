‘The Americans’ Brilliantly Returns For Season Two, And They Are Not Screwing Around

Season two of The Americans debuted on FX last night in a big way: There was a pile of dead bodies, a threesome, and one daughter walked in on one Mom going down on one Dad. The sex and violence quotient may have given the episode more salacious intrigue, but the premiere worked best because suddenly, it feels as though the stakes in the Jennings family are much, much higher.
The reason for that is because writer/creator Joseph Weisberg flipped the narrative. Last season was about the struggle between Elizabeth and Phillip to stay together, to find out — after 15 years of marriage — if they even loved each other. We got that answer in the affirmative in the opening minutes of “Comrades,” and now the series is (thankfully) not about whether Phillip and Elizabeth should stay together, but about how they stay together and, more importantly, how they are going to protect their children. That theme — a running one in season two — was highlighted very early on when Elizabeth, leaving the safe house where she’d been recuperating from the gunshot wound she received in the first season finale, was visibly shaken after she nearly took out a family of deers with her car.
The threat to their children was put in context late in the episode when another Russian family of spies posing as Americans, the Emmets — friends of the Jennings — were gunned down in their hotel room after a mission went awry. Now we know Phillip and Elizabeth are not just putting their lives at risk, they’re putting their kids’ lives in danger, as well, and that thread has considerably more emotional resonance than last season’s question surrounding whether Elizabeth actually loved her husband. What we don’t know, however, is who was behind the murder of the Emmets. There’s a threat out there, and the only thing worse than the threat is the uncertainty of not knowing who is behind it. That will surely play into the Jennings’ already heightened paranoia.
Speaking of the kids, they look to have a more expanded role this season. Not only was Henry unwittingly used as part of a mission, but Paige has growing suspicions about the double lives of her parents. She’s snooping now, and checking in on her parents late at night, which is how she ended up with an eyeful of her Mom’s mouth on her Dad’s … uh, apple. At least she didn’t walk in on Dad putting a bullet through someone’s brain.
Meanwhile, in Stan Beeman’s world, he’s still navigating his relationship with Nina. He’s fallen for her, and it’s still a little unclear which side of the fence Nina is playing. She’s clearly following orders from the Russian embassy and misleading Stan, but it’s not clear to what extent she actually has feelings for him. Elsewhere, Stan is also dealing with a marriage that is falling apart at home, and his wife Sandra — poor, boring Sandra — isn’t exactly creating a longing in Stan to repair that marriage.
The spy game through one episode is still a little muddled — we don’t know how the Afghani men, the death of the Emmets, and the shooting of Stan’s informant all fit together yet — but the emotional through line for season two is firmly established. This year, it’s not about protecting the marriage. It’s about protecting the family. With the lives of innocent kids at risk, the stakes have never felt higher.
My DVR cut out 43 minutes into the episode and then came back on. I’m gonna have to watch the 2nd showing when I get home.
All that cryassing aside, it was a great way to come back. “America can’t help you. Allah can’t help you. The KGB is everywhere.” Man, that was brutal.
Also, on a less serious note, Elizabeth and Nina can get it. Sheesh…
Mine cut out in the last minute. What happened after Stan’s wife gave him the hug?
My DVR screws my constantly with Fx shows…..I swear the network is doing it..
Never have a problem – thank you UVerse.
A gif so good you used it twice…
For as good as this show is, I really do hate everything about Gaad. They need to find an excuse to get rid of him.
One does not speak ill of John Boy Walton going all hardcore American Cold Warrior. In all seriousness, I think we saw shading of a more complex Gaad last night than we saw all last season. One who isn’t a golden boy rule follower.
Gad is quite a ball buster….wait until he’s revealed as KGB in season 3
I don’t think the Afghanis had anything to do with the overall story on the show. I think the point was 1) Philip was shaken up after a mission went wrong and 2) don’t tear off the wig or you and your busboy get the business end of a pistol.
Based on things I’ve heard, little stuff from episode 1 will come back bigger, plus things not going well in Afghanistan is going to tie in.
Yeah, I took it as just a scene-setting but of badassery
*bit of badassery
OK, I can see that. The war in Afghanistan went on from 1980 to 1989, I think, so it makes sense that Soviet agents in the US would be involved in some way. I’m just not sure the killings of these Afghanis has anything to do with the other plots yet. Maybe the Governor is killing the spies!
The plural is deer is deer.
Yes, Dear
Also the other family of spies were the Connors – Emmett and Leanne Connors. When I read that I actually scrolled back up to confirm: Rowles’d.
We also don’t know yet why they were killed (we have no indication a “mission went awry”), and from the season preview, that will be something the Jennings are tasked with figuring out.
Make a The Goldbergs crossover episode happen please.
I love that idea.
Walking in on your parents fucking is awkward enough, but 69ing seems like a whole other level. Sure seemed like quite a bit of ass in this episode. Including possibly that of Keri Russell! [Borat voice] Niiiice!
Great episode. That other family of spies getting assassinated was pretty intense, and the questions of using Henry in the handoff and Paige’s inquisitiveness add some interest that may and/or will be make for nice running themes in the season. And of course, Philip and Elizabeth’s seemingly mismatched emotions. On that subject, I missed most of the second half of last season, and while the recaps have me mostly caught up, I found myself wondering about one thing: are there any actual feelings in Philips fake marriage? Er, his most recent fake marriage, I mean? That is, she obviously adores him, but does he have feelings for her? Or is it totally a utilitarian relationship for him?
Phillip was the one initially wanting their marriage to be less of a sham/professional. Elizabeth came around during the final scene of last season. Phillip says that the fake marriage is just for the front and intelligence gathering. Obviously, Elizabeth is starting to have an issue with it….
Yeah, I was thinking maybe there had been an ol’ switcheroo during those episodes I missed (or during the inter-season lacuna) where now Philip wants to keep it professional and Elizabeth wants the intimacy. He seemed a little bit withdrawn from her (69ing scene aside), but I was probably just projecting that onto the normal awkwardness of her returning after a lengthy absence and the normal espionage-related anxieties.
I thought Phillip explained his emotions as being upset about the mission that went wrong – especially the seemingly innocent young busboy.
Interested to see long term how this season plays out. I wonder if Nina will ever meet the Jennings’, I’m unsure how long the show will last (hopefully a good four or five seasons, but it’s burning QUICK) so I don’t know if they want to have the Jennings deal with Stan right away, but I’m pumped for this season. It’s a great way to let me down easy when Justified’s season ends.
Must of missed it last season so apologies but how the hell does Philips fake marriage work? I mean he’s not seeing her every night and we don’t really know how often they see each other but you would think she wants him around 24/7 seeing how much she loves him
That’s the one thing that’s starting to become hard for me – that Martha is that stupid and desperate.
Did you just use the phrase “the stakes have never been higher” as the ending to a post?
WTF is wrong with you?
This show is really stepping up! Hope it gets the viewers it deserves.
They need to bring Mags Bennett back to the show this year. She is just spectacular. Maybe she had something to do with the Connors being killed. I wonder if the son will remember seeing Phillip as he walked back to the hotel room from the swimming pool? They kept showing Stan look at the pictures a sketch artist drew up, so the Connors’ boy may be able to give his own depiction of Phillip to a sketch artist.