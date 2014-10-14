Amy Poehler’s Author Page In Her New Book Is Everything We’d Expect From The ‘Parks And Recreation’ Star

Amy Poehler‘s highly-anticipated memoir, Yes Please (“a book full of words to live by”), comes out in two weeks. It’s garnering a lot of hype, and if the back flap is any indication, it will live up to expectations.

“Feminist evangelist & author” Jessica Valenti received an advanced copy, and posted a quick snap of the Parks and Recreation star’s author photo and bio:

Says Valenti:

You guys, I just got Amy Poehler’s new book in the mail and this is her author photo. Related: How can I break it to my husband that I’m leaving him for Amy Poehler?

