Amy Poehler’s Author Page In Her New Book Is Everything We’d Expect From The ‘Parks And Recreation’ Star

Amy Poehler‘s highly-anticipated memoir, Yes Please (“a book full of words to live by”), comes out in two weeks. It’s garnering a lot of hype, and if the back flap is any indication, it will live up to expectations.
“Feminist evangelist & author” Jessica Valenti received an advanced copy, and posted a quick snap of the Parks and Recreation star’s author photo and bio:
You guys, I just got Amy Poehler’s new book in the mail and this is her author photo. Related: How can I break it to my husband that I’m leaving him for Amy Poehler?
Both the writer of this article and the ‘Feminist evangelist & author’ failed to get the joke. Amy is goofing on L. Ron Hubbard with this author’s page. She’s a genius.
a) L. Ron Hubbard isn’t the only author who she might be goofing on. Have you not read books written by anyone else?
b) What on earth makes you think either the author of this article or Valenti didn’t get the joke? Maybe that’s why they think it is so funny?
Oh, right, since you haven’t read books written by any other authors, I’m assuming you’re a scientologist, and therefore don’t see people making fun of L. Ron as amusement.
…how does it feel?
I’ll see myself out.
@Mechakisc Your comment is literally nonsensical. You clearly lack basic reading comprehension skills.