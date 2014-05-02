Amy Poehler Has Seth Meyers’ Credit Card And She’s Not Giving It Back

If there are two things in this world that I love unequivocally, they would be (1) People being rascals, and (2) Amy Poehler (if there are three things in this world that I love unequivocally, they would be those two things and this video, but let’s try to stay on topic here), so this story is right up my alley, and parked in front of my house, and knocking on my door, and holding a pizza. The short version is as follows: Apparently Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers accidentally swapped credit cards at dinner last week, and Amy Poehler has been having quite a bit of fun with the situation, which Meyers has been documenting on his show all week long.
The lesson here is that identity theft seems incredibly fun and we should all start doing it a lot.*
*Disclaimer: UPROXX does not condone identity theft. Even the hilarious kind.
Source: Vulture
I bet this ends with Amy sending a giant gift basket to the show (on Seth’s card) and or buying the entire audience something.
More likely a fruit basket for Clooney.
Serves him right. When you take a happening lady like Amy out to dinner you pick up the check.
Seth Myers is terrible at telling stories.
No shit. All four clips were the exact same thing. 50 seconds of Meyers repeating himself and 10 seconds of Poehler. That clearly needs to be flipped.
Boom I got your wallet! Boom I got your credit cards!
PHILLIES TICKETS
jesus i cant believe this ran for so many nights.
“oh meyers can totally carry a show on his own”
– a thing people thought