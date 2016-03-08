Amy Schumer Started A Twitter Beef With ‘The Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Over Complicated Women

Ah, The Bachelor. Like it or not, it has become a cultural touchstone, spawning The Bachelorette (because equality) and its drunk cousin, Bachelor in Paradise. While it is a great way to learn some catty new insults and how to make awkward small talk, anyone looking for feminism on a show where one man has 25 women compete for his love is bound to be disappointed. As the show’s 20th season comes to a close next week, Monday’s episode was “The Women Tell All,” where the girls who have been sent home gather to talk sh*t about Bachelor Ben Higgins and each other on live television.
One of the women, Jubilee Sharpe, a 24-year-old war veteran and Haitian orphan, was sent home during the middle of the season amidst claims that she was “too complicated” for Ben. According to Sharpe, “Ben was everything that I thought he was. You know, he didn’t see me and my complicated past as a huge obstacle,” to which host and sentient bottle of teeth whitener Chris Harrison responded, “I know you can’t control how complicated you are.” Well, the disparaging of complicated women didn’t sit well with noted Bachelor fan Amy Schumer, who took to Twitter to express her displeasure.
News travels fast online, so Harrison quickly responded in order to defend himself.
Luckily, this Twitter feud resolved quickly, with the promise of wine.
May peace continue to reign in Bachelor Nation.
