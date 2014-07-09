An Airline Pilot Bought Pizzas For His Passengers On A Stranded Flight

F*ck off, Sully. There’s a new hero pilot in town.
Smartly realizing that nothing makes angry people forget their woes quicker than PIZZA, the captain of an Airbus A320, Gerhard Bradner, ordered 50 pies for everyone on-board when their flight bound for Denver was “diverted after thunderstorms and lightning pummeled the area.”
Passengers and crew waited in Cheyenne, Wyo. until the storms passed, and they were able to take off for Denver, several hours later.
Brandner said he was hungry when the plane touched down so he decided to call Dominos. And instead of eating the pie himself, he ordered 50 pizzas – enough for the whole plane. He paid out of his own pocket and wouldn’t tell us how much.
He says when he made the announcement that the pizzas were coming over the speaker, he heard the whole plane applaud. But he never got to see those passengers eat, because he was reprogramming the plane’s computers for the flight back to Denver. (Via)
On a recent flight from New York to Texas, the stewardess gave me two packs of stale cookies, not just one, AND she didn’t spit in my drink when I ordered a Diet Coke, so yeah, pretty much the same thing.
One of my buddies is a pilot for United, and they are by no means richly compensated.
I know it’s not the point, just makes this move seem even classier IMO.
Indeed it does.
If it was USAir they would have charged every passenger for napkins.
Already saw one news article call him a “hero pilot.”
Hope everyone on that flight loves the smell of Dominoes (Lol!) because the cabin must have reeked of it.
Why can’t fatties go 2 or 3 hours on an airplane without stuffing their faces, anyway?
“several hours later” =/= “2 or 3 hours”, most probably
an average citizen did something overly nice for a bunch of people stuck in a shit situation which none of them had control over.
take your keyboard cynicism elsewhere, pls.
Probably could. I think its the “free” mentality. Tell people they get free food and drink and they’ll line around the block. Tell people they have to pay and they walk past. I’ve seen people do the craziest stuff for “free” crap that isnt worth $1.
@ Johnny Bratwurst-
I’ll bet you’re one of those fat tubs who has to bring a bag of stinky McDonalds onto a 45 minute hop to pacify yourself.
Joe, take your kale and pretentious attitude somewhere else.
@ Joe C.-
so you’re kind of a dick huh? neat attitude, pal!
Company being dicks about it in 3…2…
Pretty sure they ordered from the W. Pershing location. At that time of day, probably wasn’t that busy to accomodate such an order.
I’ve loved flying Frontier, even before this story.