‘O’Reilly Factor’ Correspondent Jesse Watters Got Kicked From The N.O.W. Conference For Being An Idiot

If you’re not already aware, The O’Reilly Factor airs a Daily Show-esque segment called “Watters World,” in which they send correspondent Jesse Watters — who Gawker’s John Cook brilliantly ambushed a few years back — out to places to interview random people, hoping that they’ll make fools of themselves on camera. Only basically his entire schtick is making really assy remarks and then capturing the *blink blink blink* reactions of his subjects. It’s conservative satire at its best, let me tell you.
At any rate, Watters traveled to the National Organization for Women’s (N.O.W.) conference being held in Albuquerque this week, and it went just about as well you’d think it would — patronizingly opening the segment with Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman,” and then posing loaded sexist questions and/or remarks to attendees.
Here are some of the actual things Jesse Watters said to women attending a N.O.W. conference:
- “What are you gals trying to accomplish?”
- “Have you ever burned your bra?”
- “Are you married? No? Single and ready to mingle?”
- “I’ve been working out, feel the muscle!”
- “If you need protection, I can protect you, though.”
- “What’s your favorite movie, G.I. Jane?”
- “Do I get a weapon? For the war [on women]?”
- “Have you ever been wounded in the war on women? Shrapnel?”
Oh, because get it? Fox News can only wrap their heads around ideological “wars” if they involve saying “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas.” It doesn’t really matter though, because Watters quickly gets ejected from the conference, and for whatever reason, they decide not to edit out him having to sign paperwork which states that he understands if he returns to the Hyatt (where the conference is taking place), he’ll be arrested.
Ha ha, these so-called “feminists” will actually threaten to have you arrested for showing up at their restricted conference without proper credentials and making light of their cause. Can you believe these gals? *edits in hilarious movie clip fart noise*
This was funny when Borat did something similar, right? Sounds to me like these gals just couldn’t take a joke. Wait, feminists that couldn’t take a joke? Noooo waaayyy! Seems to me like THAT’S the real story here. Who would have ever thought that a henhouse full of feminists would be a place devoid of humor?
Nice to see the ol’ liberal hypersensitivity is alive and well.
Yeah, if it would have been Colbert people would have been cracking up. Maybe he’s just more charming.
If it was Colbert the joke would be on the interviewer, not on the people at the conference. The fact that this guys apparent liberal mocking is indistinguishable from Colberts conservative mocking speaks volumes about its failure.
Yeah the joke with Colbert interviews is Colbert is the goof. This guy inadvertently did that to himself, but it wasn’t his intention. Wow its like intent matters or something.
I mean we laugh at the O’reilley factor a lot, but I don’t believe thats what it sets out to do.
I feel like O’Reilly and NOW are both on certain pegs, and both need to be knocked down one. They’re both always upset about something. Chill out, Bill O’Reilly and NOW!
Yeah I’m telling you the national organization for women should totally be knocked down a peg what with women making less then men in the same positions and a major court decision making a part of their healthcare optional based on their bosses religious beliefs!
You bitches take yourselves so seriously!
judasdubois is clearly the life of every party.
Look if you wanted to tell a good joke you should have dropped your pants.
Oh, my bad. I didn’t realize you were six years old. Carry on, then.
Anyway, your mother wasn’t laughing. But I did do a number of things to her sloppy twat that NOW would probably disapprove of.
When Borat did this bit it was funny because it was satirical. Satire implies using ridicule to propel improvement.
When someone like this correspondent hosts this bit, he is not trying to improve NOW and is coming from the exact power structure that the group is trying to improve AGAINST.
Context, intention and tone matter. It’s kind of like how Chris Rock can use the N-word in a joke, but Bill O’Reilly cannot.
When people do not expect a certain behavior, or it comes from the unknown, that’s funny (aka Borat, Ali G, etc.) when a douchebag “reporter” acts like a douchebag, on a network watched by douchebags, it’s not funny or clever, it’s expected. Expectation is the antithesis of humor.
Kind of like how @TheCensoredMSol (great name btw) will reply to this message with something vulgar, not clever and douchey, because he is a douche and we can all tell he is a douche. I mean, he chose “The Most Interesting Man in the World” as his avatar, that goes to show how he sees himself (and how others do not).
Lol I mean, because Little Orphan Annie’s catchphrase is a super clever handle. And the picture of Business Guy Shere Khan from Talespin? Oh my, delightful!
I’m terribly sorry to disappoint, but I don’t need to use vulgar to get my point across, which unfortunately cannot be said of you or most of the other self-assured experts who comment here. Sadly, you need to resort to name-calling, assumptions, and catch-alls in an effort to sound superior. Of course, such diatribes are easy when you’re hiding behind a computer screen. Personally, I think if you had the chance to say that to my face, or whoever’s face, you’d just shrivel up into a ball and roll away.
Even more sadly, for all that writing, “douche” was the only insult you could come up with. You used it…let’s see…six times! Talk about expectation! I’m guessing you fell asleep during English class a lot and thought a thesaurus was “the one in Jurassic Park that spits on Newman.”
Any awesome and poignantly retro Darkwing Duck or Danger Mouse references you want to include in a reply are both welcomed and appreciated. Nitey nite!
I’m surprised he didn’t ask where the Menstruation Station was.
That was the HACKIEST piece of television I’ve ever seen. My God. I was expecting someone to do a slide whistle at the responses. I don’t care about him getting thrown out, or whatever his point in showing up was. (Omg, they call it a “war on women” thats SO ridiculous, there are no WEAPONS! The war on Christmas though, that’s legit, and at Fox News, we take that seriously.)
I don’t care if you want to rip off The Daily Show and the like, but you gotta make it funny. That shit was TUUUUUURIBLE.
Hey rip-off Daily Show segment: John Stewart called, he said your schtick sucks. And also that you suck.
Here’s how I think about it. Substitute any other group for Women’s Rights Activists. Substitute the relating stereotypes. Now does it seem funny?
“We’re here at the Mexican American Immigration Conference. Excuse me sir, how did you keep your suit so nice slipping through that barbed wire?”
“We’re visiting the Alzheimer’s Research Center. So doctor, how many times are you able to bill your patients… you know… because they can’t remember paying the first time?”
I can’t think of a single Daily Show skit where we run into this problem. There might be some, I just can’t think of any.
G.I. Jane!? Hilarious AND timely!
Take THAT, 1997 Hollywood!
This is the same dunce cap who called single women “Beyonce voters” and implied if you aren’t married you’re on the governments dime. Because if there are two things that signify who Beyonce is as a person is that she’s unmarried and on welfare.
Yep.
[talkingpointsmemo.com]
May you live long but not healthy.
Why don’t you call her a bitch a couple more times and then try to figure out why the Republicans are only getting the votes of old white guys.
Any time this guy shows up with a camera, the people on the other end should just ask him about Bill O’Reilly’s sexual harassment lawsuits, over and over again.
Maybe ask if he’s hungry for a falafel, too.
[nymag.com]
Nah it’d be much better to just ask him what journalism school he went to and he should ask for his money back.
Well that or tell him he has a tiny penis and the most satisfied he’s ever made a woman is when he leaves.
Oh there’s no chance he went to journalism school.
And … yeah, just an undergrad degree at Trinity College in Connecticut. Of course, the safety school of choice for northeastern douchebags.
[wikibin.org]
He’s only 35? I guess being a slimy shitbag takes its toll not just on your soul but your face too.
Yeah! At least respect the equality movement by recognizing Otto Man as a bitch, too!
Strong take, bro! *Fistpound*
as a big fan of the daily show n colbert…i laughed at a bit of this. it was facetious, and it was sorta dumb…but some of it was just poking fun. corny old jokes be damned, this was decent enough….dont get ur panties in a bunch. the record scratch was hilarious.
And here’s the best comment on this. ^^^
Seriously, the bunched-up-panties crowd has their preconceived notions about O’Reilly and Fox, so they could release the next Duck Soup and the outraged liberals would deride it as horrible. Fox could come out in favor of abortion, and suddenly the junior commies would join the pro-life movement. They’d rather be part of a “team” (or in this case, party) than make up their own minds. That’s stupid at best, dangerous at worst.
It’s hilarious, appropriate, and acceptable for Bill Maher to ask people about their deeply held beliefs, then snark at the camera, and be like, “Can you believe this moron? I’m a stand-up comedian, clearly I’m the most informed and smartest!” But it’s super uncool for someone from an organization we don’t agree with to poke fun/make uncomfortable those involved with a group we do agree with.
Whatever, I could go on, but yeah, you said it best. Quit being such babies, liberal Uproxx commenters and writers.
Wow you have some issues.
Why, because he doesn’t agree with you? Quit crying and do what your father did and get a job sir!
There is NUANCE and HUMOR in a Daily Show segment. I don’t care about your politics, but this wasn’t funny. The references are SUPER dated. The “jokes” are completely flat. The cut aways are incredibly hackey. I was waiting to cut away to a Hee Haw segment.
For those scoring at home, Daily Show ambushing Conservative politicians or groups = pinnacle of hilarity. O’Reilly Factor doing same to liberal groups = harassment.
Who says liberals aren’t hypocrites who can’t take a joke?
Nailed it.
Look out tho, V Dub. In about five minutes, a few of them will post vulgar-filled, over-the-top diatribes expressing their pure outrage at your views. How dare you disagree!?
In addition, they will presume to know every detail about your life: what makes you tick, what your values are, and what kind of person you are.
The anti-stereotype, anti-bigotry crowd sure loves to stereotype and be bigoted.
In 3…2…1…
Um….The Daily Show actually has jokes.
That’s where the hilarity comes from.
No one is claiming this is harassment. That’s your paranoid take on it.
They’re saying, quite obviously, that this guy is not funny. And they’re right.
And no, this isn’t what the Daily Show does. The Daily Show doesn’t go up to some southern politician and say, “Hey, I bet you just came from a cross burning, right?” Or “You’re a Southerner, how many of your cousins did you fuck? HAR HAR HAR.”
There’s a reason you guys don’t get the jokes on the Daily Show. It’s because you’re the joke.
And MSol: Keep punching at those shadows, man. That’ll make sure the figments of your imagination don’t get you.
Look! Under the bed! It’s Keith Olbermann! BOO!
See. Koogler knows me so well. My likes, my dislikes, all of it! How does he do it! ^
I’ve never seen anything about you before, but you posted a comment right here in which you were absolutely sure that the mean old liberals were coming to get you. You even included a countdown.
I never said anything about your likes, or your dislikes either. I just noted that your comment here sounded paranoid. Thanks for confirming my initial take with your follow up comment.
There’s a reason why conservative humor has never been successful. It’s never funny.
@dissident It’s funny to morons.
It’s good to know your audience.
this sums up how liberals think of fox news
[www.youtube.com]
The….National Organization of Women….needs to “grow a pair”?
The name’s right. He certainly shat something out there.
His bit always looks like a Mr. Show skit making fun of conservatives.
“BTDUBS”
Die.
While O’Reilly can be quite the idiot at times, this guy is pretty polite and darn funny. Funnier than most Uproxx writers at least!
To hell with politics! Both parties are out to screw you blind. My advice, as an unqualified individual, is to sit back and take it like a middle age man getting a prostate exam.
Fuck. The comment section would be boring if not barren without idiots like @TheCensoredMSol and @PastorSwope to provide comic relief.
Fuck. Half the comment section wouldn’t exist without you, name one post you dont have an awesome comment on
Any TSS or non-Kate Upton With Leather post
Fortunately, Martin has all day every day to post his comments. In terms of employability, Martin is what the French call, “Les Incompetents.”
In his ideal world, the whole thread would be chock full of unemployed schlubs like himself agreeing with each other over and over again.
@martin hahaha, the two places i dont visit
I didn’t watch the whole thing, but please tell me there was at least one shot of a dog covering it’s eyes with it’s paws.
Stacey didn’t even read that Gawker article she posted (hint: he wasn’t ambushed). I would say this is why women get paid less than men, but I’m better than that.
Looks like this conference was filled with exactly what you would expect to find, a bunch of ugly lesbians. I know I know, I’m a terrible person and my male privilege blah blah blah.