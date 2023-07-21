( And Just Like That… spoilers will be found below.)

The Sex And The City revival series continues to push Miranda Hobbes to new lows while people wait for Samantha Jones to make her cameo. The Miranda path is odd, too, considering that it’s been framed as her self-discovery phase, but it truly seems as though Miranda has lost her former, ass-kicking self. She used to take garbage from no one, and she’s been reduced to fawning over Che Diaz and their “process” of making it in Hollywood. Granted, I thought Che was a fun character in the first season, but man, there’s just too much Miranda and Che on the screen.

The other characters almost seem like afterthoughts this season, and one guy who’s been shafted for awhile has finally had it up to here. Yep, Steve Brady and his revenge physique duly unloaded.

Miranda’s estranged husband has been through a pretty awful dumping process while she abandoned the building, and even though Miranda did come home when Brady needed her, Steve let all of his frustration fly this week when Miranda broached the subject of what to do about their marital home. And Steve was not having any talk of him leaving simply because he hasn’t been the breadwinner. He built what made this house work, dang it.

I've been waiting for this scene since #sexandthecity Miranda NEVER wanted Steve. She doesn't deserve Steve. She deserves to be miserable. She dragged him down for YEARS I'm so happy Steve got a backbone and said this I hope he hires Harry is his lawyer#AndJustLikeThat #AJL pic.twitter.com/VfMaUgzYZ4 — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) July 21, 2023

Let’s just say that people were here for Steve. He’s been treated pretty horribly by Miranda at various times during their relationship, and he deserves to pursue happiness. Also, yeah, Miranda never really wanted to be in Brooklyn, and Steve’s the one who made the house a home. I, too, hope he gets to keep it, but I doubt that Harry would step into this pile of conflicts of interest to represent Steve. Maybe he can give a referral though? #JusticeForSteve.

SATC fans watching Che Diaz and Miranda finally call time on their toxic relationship and seeing Steve stand up for himself #AJLT #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/RhVn8dHP7r — Richard Duggan (@RJKDuggan) July 20, 2023

Steve when Miranda asked him about finding a new place… #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/7y6HBu6RaP — Soooo…Where We Going? (@HunseckerProxy) July 20, 2023

This scene with Steve was one of the best of #AndJustLikeThat . Finally someone told Miranda off! And then she has the audacity to get mad at him about sleeping with another woman even though she’s at the all you can eat clam buffet! pic.twitter.com/y7mA2pLH7g — Matthew condello (@matthewcondello) July 21, 2023

manifesting Samantha’s cameo is just one long phone call tirade reading the other ladies a la Steve #AndJustLikeThat #AJLT ☎️☎️ pic.twitter.com/wuSXqzHUCr — Daily Housewives (@DailyHousewives) July 21, 2023

Why is Steve required to move out of the house? Miranda broke up their family. Let her spend the rest of her mid life crises sleeping on a bed bug covered twin sized matress in a friend's basement and leave Steve alone. #AndJustLikeThat — KD Vee (@KdV_1982) July 14, 2023

Steve might be sorry he said it but he’s right about Miranda never wanting him or Brady. And I don’t know what show y’all watched but she has ALWAYS sucked. Miserable, angry & judgmental always looking down from her tower pissed at anyone else’s happiness. #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/W7opvbnw9a — opinionated lady (@gretaleigh) July 21, 2023

And Just Like That…‘s second season is currently unraveling on Max.