‘And Just Like That…’ Allowed Steve Brady To Grow A Backbone, And Viewers Are On His Side

( And Just Like That… spoilers will be found below.)

The Sex And The City revival series continues to push Miranda Hobbes to new lows while people wait for Samantha Jones to make her cameo. The Miranda path is odd, too, considering that it’s been framed as her self-discovery phase, but it truly seems as though Miranda has lost her former, ass-kicking self. She used to take garbage from no one, and she’s been reduced to fawning over Che Diaz and their “process” of making it in Hollywood. Granted, I thought Che was a fun character in the first season, but man, there’s just too much Miranda and Che on the screen.

The other characters almost seem like afterthoughts this season, and one guy who’s been shafted for awhile has finally had it up to here. Yep, Steve Brady and his revenge physique duly unloaded.

Miranda’s estranged husband has been through a pretty awful dumping process while she abandoned the building, and even though Miranda did come home when Brady needed her, Steve let all of his frustration fly this week when Miranda broached the subject of what to do about their marital home. And Steve was not having any talk of him leaving simply because he hasn’t been the breadwinner. He built what made this house work, dang it.

Let’s just say that people were here for Steve. He’s been treated pretty horribly by Miranda at various times during their relationship, and he deserves to pursue happiness. Also, yeah, Miranda never really wanted to be in Brooklyn, and Steve’s the one who made the house a home. I, too, hope he gets to keep it, but I doubt that Harry would step into this pile of conflicts of interest to represent Steve. Maybe he can give a referral though? #JusticeForSteve.

And Just Like That…‘s second season is currently unraveling on Max.

