And The Award For First Canceled Show Of The Season Goes To ‘Manhattan Love Story’

I have seen two and a half episodes of Manhattan Love Story. In that time, I witnessed one woman’s creepy brother-in-law try to get his sister-in-law drunk. I also got to hear the inner monologue of a douche-bag scion of a trophy magnate (in my imagination, they are actually a family of narco-traffickers posing as trophy titans because boredom) while he and his siblings carried on about their pending bonuses while at a driving range. Then in the third episode, the girl from before said that she wasn’t Annie Hall and I have never agreed with anything more. This is a good death.

ABC has decided to axe the Tuesday night comedy series, which fell to a new low in the ratings this week. The most recent episode delivered only 2.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49. The comedy chronicled the relationship journey of a new couple and starred Analeigh Tipton and Jake McDorman.

The show also co-starred Kurt Fuller from Ghostbusters 2 and Psych. Now he is free. If you’re looking for a TV romantic comedy to fall into, you are also free… to try out A to Z, Marry Me, or Selfie. While they last.

Television hates love, this is what I’m trying to say, but if you love both love and Manhattan Love Story, I apologize for your loss and I urge you to construct a fitting ending for Dana and Peter. Preferably something that involves narco-traffickers and trophies.

Source: EW