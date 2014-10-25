And The Award For First Canceled Show Of The Season Goes To ‘Manhattan Love Story’

I have seen two and a half episodes of Manhattan Love Story. In that time, I witnessed one woman’s creepy brother-in-law try to get his sister-in-law drunk. I also got to hear the inner monologue of a douche-bag scion of a trophy magnate (in my imagination, they are actually a family of narco-traffickers posing as trophy titans because boredom) while he and his siblings carried on about their pending bonuses while at a driving range. Then in the third episode, the girl from before said that she wasn’t Annie Hall and I have never agreed with anything more. This is a good death.
ABC has decided to axe the Tuesday night comedy series, which fell to a new low in the ratings this week. The most recent episode delivered only 2.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49. The comedy chronicled the relationship journey of a new couple and starred Analeigh Tipton and Jake McDorman.
The show also co-starred Kurt Fuller from Ghostbusters 2 and Psych. Now he is free. If you’re looking for a TV romantic comedy to fall into, you are also free… to try out A to Z, Marry Me, or Selfie. While they last.
Television hates love, this is what I’m trying to say, but if you love both love and Manhattan Love Story, I apologize for your loss and I urge you to construct a fitting ending for Dana and Peter. Preferably something that involves narco-traffickers and trophies.
Source: EW
I literally didn’t even know this was a show.
Never saw this one, but have seen all of Selfie and A to Z. Like them both, despite both having really stupid premises. And despite the fact that they will both surely be cancelled.
I like Selfie. Mostly because that redhead is so hot. Mostly.
There’s some other reason?
She’s been on Ferguson many times, and to see her is to LOVE her. But her show is weak.
John Cho is kinda cute, too.
Television hates love? Clearly you have never seen You’re the Worst. Closest thing to an actual love story on TV these days.
Props for the Serenity reference.
It’s crazy how many shows are trying to do what You’re the Worst did and are failing so bad at it.
When I was reading the title & it said “The First Fall Show Has been Cancelled Manhattan” I got scared and a little upset….& Then I read “Love Story” & then I was completely okay with that
I liked Manhatten Love Stpry she’s so cute they made a cute complicated couple?
i watched the pilot, didn’t hate it but I didn’t really care about anything going on there.
Wasn’t this supposed to be the year that TV figured out how to weaponize the Rom-Com? I’m not seeing a lot of triumph here; demos for all of those shows have been terrible.
If Marry Me gets cancelled can we riot?
I have a weird thing for Analeigh Tipton, but it wasn’t enough for me to watch more than one accidental episode.
I remember her from America’s Next Top Model years ago. . .