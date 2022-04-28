There’s no LCD Soundsystem or Grandmaster Flash, but the official Succession season three soundtrack is still full of “bangers,” as Kendall Roy would put it. Classical musical-indebted bangers from Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell, but bangers nonetheless. The season three soundtrack, which comes out this Friday, also includes a full-length version of Kendall’s painfully earnest cover of “Honesty” by Billy Joel.

“Jeremy is incredible, and really such a phenomenal artist,” Britell told Variety about the cover. “I find Kendall’s performance of ‘Honesty’ to be very intimate. It’s very moving.”

HBO needs to release a full album of the Succession cast covering Billy Joel songs. Roman should do “Captain Jack” because of the “you just sit at home and masturbate” line, I would love to hear to Greg mumble his way through “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” and Shiv and Tom can be Brenda and Eddie from “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.”

Here’s the tracklist:

1. Furioso in F Minor by Nicholas Britell 2. Milan – Promenade by Nicholas Britell 3. Rigaudon by Nicholas Britell 4. Andante Agitato – End Credits – “The Raid” by Nicholas Britell 5. “Sorry, Pinky” by Nicholas Britell 6. Satyricon – Instrumental by Nicholas Britell 7. “Tuscany” Suite for Piano and Orchestra by Nicholas Britell 8. Sinfonietta in A Minor – Strings Variation – “The Photo” by Nicholas Britell 9. Impromptu No. 1 in C Minor for Piano by Nicholas Britell 10. Scherzo in F Minor – Strings by Nicholas Britell by Nicholas Britell 11. Largo Doloroso – Strings by Nicholas Britell 12. Serenata – “Il Viaggio” by Nicholas Britell 13. “Tuscany” Suite for Piano and Bass by Nicholas Britell 14. Impromptu No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra by Nicholas Britell 15. Scherzo in F Minor – Piano and Bass by Nicholas Britell by Nicholas Britell 16. Ricercare – Strings and Voices – Bonus Track by Nicholas Britell 17. Nocturne – Piano and Strings by Nicholas Britell 18. Impromptu No. 1 for Strings – End Credits – “Chiantishire” by Nicholas Britell 19. Dolce Pianos and Strings – “Il Viaggio” by Nicholas Britell 20. Andante Moderato – End Credits – “Amen” by Nicholas Britell 21. Honesty (feat. Kendall Roy) by Nicholas Britell, Kendall Roy

(Via Variety)