There’s no LCD Soundsystem or Grandmaster Flash, but the official Succession season three soundtrack is still full of “bangers,” as Kendall Roy would put it. Classical musical-indebted bangers from Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell, but bangers nonetheless. The season three soundtrack, which comes out this Friday, also includes a full-length version of Kendall’s painfully earnest cover of “Honesty” by Billy Joel.
“Jeremy is incredible, and really such a phenomenal artist,” Britell told Variety about the cover. “I find Kendall’s performance of ‘Honesty’ to be very intimate. It’s very moving.”
HBO needs to release a full album of the Succession cast covering Billy Joel songs. Roman should do “Captain Jack” because of the “you just sit at home and masturbate” line, I would love to hear to Greg mumble his way through “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” and Shiv and Tom can be Brenda and Eddie from “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.”
Here’s the tracklist:
1. Furioso in F Minor by Nicholas Britell
2. Milan – Promenade by Nicholas Britell
3. Rigaudon by Nicholas Britell
4. Andante Agitato – End Credits – “The Raid” by Nicholas Britell
5. “Sorry, Pinky” by Nicholas Britell
6. Satyricon – Instrumental by Nicholas Britell
7. “Tuscany” Suite for Piano and Orchestra by Nicholas Britell
8. Sinfonietta in A Minor – Strings Variation – “The Photo” by Nicholas Britell
9. Impromptu No. 1 in C Minor for Piano by Nicholas Britell
10. Scherzo in F Minor – Strings by Nicholas Britell by Nicholas Britell
11. Largo Doloroso – Strings by Nicholas Britell
12. Serenata – “Il Viaggio” by Nicholas Britell
13. “Tuscany” Suite for Piano and Bass by Nicholas Britell
14. Impromptu No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra by Nicholas Britell
15. Scherzo in F Minor – Piano and Bass by Nicholas Britell by Nicholas Britell
16. Ricercare – Strings and Voices – Bonus Track by Nicholas Britell
17. Nocturne – Piano and Strings by Nicholas Britell
18. Impromptu No. 1 for Strings – End Credits – “Chiantishire” by Nicholas Britell
19. Dolce Pianos and Strings – “Il Viaggio” by Nicholas Britell
20. Andante Moderato – End Credits – “Amen” by Nicholas Britell
21. Honesty (feat. Kendall Roy) by Nicholas Britell, Kendall Roy
