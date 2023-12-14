Andre Braugher‘s cause of death has been revealed after the beloved actor passed away on Monday, leaving behind a sea of tributes as colleagues and fans hailed his career-defining performances. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star was only 61 years of age.

When his death was announced, Braugher’s publicist only disclosed that the actor suffered from a “brief illness.” Further details have now been revealed, according to The New York Times:

Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who died this week at 61, was diagnosed with lung cancer a few months ago before succumbing to the disease on Monday, his longtime publicist, Jennifer Allen, said on Thursday. When Ms. Allen confirmed his death this week, she said he had died after a brief illness. A 2014 profile by The New York Times Magazine said that Mr. Braugher was intensely private and “stopped drinking alcohol and smoking years ago.”

Braugher became an actor to watch following his performance in 1989’s Glory, where he went toe-to-toe with acting legends like Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman. He later landed a career-defining role in Homicide: Life on the Streets where his portrayal of Detective Frank Pemberton is still raved about to this day.

Following the news of his death, Braugher’s work as Pemberton was mentioned just as frequently, if not more, than his more recent and beloved portrayal of Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

(Via The New York Times)