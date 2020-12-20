It has been over two years now since Andrew Lincoln exited The Walking Dead TV series, and AMC announced that he would star in his own movie (or series of movies).

In the intervening 25 months, we’ve learned more about what to expect from the Rick Grimes movie. For instance, the second spin-off series, The World Beyond, has been exploring the CRM, the military organization that both abducted and rescued Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead. It also appears that Danai Gurira’s Michonne — who left The Walking Dead earlier in the 10th season — may also appear in the movie. Meanwhile, we’ve also learned that The Walking Dead will end its run after the 11th season in late 2022, and it seems very likely that the Rick Grimes movie will provide a cap to the series.

We have not heard much lately about the Rick Grimes movie since the onset of the pandemic, which obviously delayed production on the film. In an interview with the Associated Press, however, Andrew Lincoln revealed that (if all goes well) shooting should begin in the Spring of 2021.

“It does feel like there is a certain sense of positivity and the cavalry’s coming with the vaccines,” he told the AP. “And there’s a real sort of sense of a renewal, hopefully.”

If shooting begins when Lincoln expects it to start, the timing works such that it should be released around the end of 2022, which is precisely when The Walking Dead series will end. It’s also about four years since Lincoln left The Walking Dead. Moreover, through the partnership with Universal, fans will also get the opportunity to see the Rick Grimes film on the big screen. Presumably, if this is successful, Andrew Lincoln will make the other two planned movies and extend The Walking Dead on the big-screen even as the series winds down and spins-off into the Daryl and Carol series.

(Via Associated Press)