Mike Schur Shared A Touching Story About Andrew Luck’s Appearance On ‘Parks And Recreation’

08.25.19 1 hour ago

YouTube

Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement from professional football on Saturday night sent shockwaves through the National Football League. At age 29, with just six years under his belt as a pro, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft walked away from his injury-plagued career just weeks before the 2019 season began.

Luck’s reported retirement led to an impromptu press conference where he officially announced his was done after the Colts played a home preseason game against the Chicago Bears. The news led to an outpouring of bad takes about Luck walking away after what he described as four years of pain and injuries that never fully healed. He was even booed by some fans as he left the field once news spread that he was retiring.

But it also came with an outpouring of support from fans and media members. And one prominent voice who paid tribute to Luck and his career was Mike Schur, the showrunner of Parks and Recreation and The Good Place. Schur actually worked with Luck on the former, and he had a great story about what Luck’s appearance on the show meant to the cast and crew.

TOPICS#Parks And Recreation
TAGSANDREW LUCKINDIANAPOLIS COLTSMIKE SCHURPARKS AND RECREATION
