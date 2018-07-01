Andy Samberg And The Cast Of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Throw Their Support Behind Terry Crews

Speaking with the Associated Press, comedy actor Andy Samberg expressed his support for fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, who testified about sexual assault and toxic masculinity before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. “We have a cast text chain and we were all texting him how incredible it was,” he said. “He’s a miracle. Terry’s the best guy. I am proud to know him.”

During his testimony, Crews described “how toxic masculinity permeates culture” via his own example. In November, the actor revealed Hollywood executive Adam Venit had groped him at a party in the presence of his wife and others. Not only was Venit’s punishment minor, but many in the industry turned on Crews. “As I shared my story, I was told over and over that this was not abuse. This was just a joke. This was just horseplay,” he explained. “One man’s horseplay is another man’s humiliation. And I chose to tell my story and share my experience to stand in solidarity with millions of other survivors around the world.”

Crews also revealed that sharing his story had cost him a role in the latest Expendables franchise sequel. Even so, his Brooklyn Nine-Nine colleagues and others were quick to come to his defense. Joe Lo Truglio, who plays Charles Boyle on the series, declared, “So shines a good deed in a weary world.”

