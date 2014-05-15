Andy Samberg’s 10 Greatest ‘SNL’ Moments

Season 39 of SNL will end as it began: with a former-cast member returning to host. In September, it was Tina Fey; this Saturday, it’s Golden Globe winner Andy Samberg (with St. Vincent). I’m a lot more excited to see Samberg now than I would have been at the beginning of the season, partially because of his performance as Jake Peralta on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but mostly because his hair is SO much better.
To celebrate the occasion, I’ve rounded up some of Samberg’s finest moments on SNL, which basically means a whole bunch of Digital Shorts (will we get one this Saturday, or will Kyle Mooney try to murder the Lonely Island in their sleep beforehand?) and a sketches.
1. “Lazy Sunday”
The beginning of the Digital Short Revolution.
2. “Jack Sparrow”
Michael Bolton kissing a seagull while dressed as Jack Sparrow is everything I didn’t know I wanted.
3. “Ras Trent”
Ras Trent is every white-boy reggae fan who only owns Bob Marley’s Legend.
4. “The Creep”
The second best song Nicki Minaj’s name has been attached to, behind only “Monster.”
