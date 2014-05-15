Andy Samberg’s 10 Greatest ‘SNL’ Moments

#Andy Samberg #SNL
05.15.14 4 years ago 39 Comments
Season 39 of SNL will end as it began: with a former-cast member returning to host. In September, it was Tina Fey; this Saturday, it’s Golden Globe winner Andy Samberg (with St. Vincent). I’m a lot more excited to see Samberg now than I would have been at the beginning of the season, partially because of his performance as Jake Peralta on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but mostly because his hair is SO much better.

To celebrate the occasion, I’ve rounded up some of Samberg’s finest moments on SNL, which basically means a whole bunch of Digital Shorts (will we get one this Saturday, or will Kyle Mooney try to murder the Lonely Island in their sleep beforehand?) and a sketches.

1. “Lazy Sunday”

The beginning of the Digital Short Revolution.

2. “Jack Sparrow”

Michael Bolton kissing a seagull while dressed as Jack Sparrow is everything I didn’t know I wanted.

3. “Ras Trent”

Ras Trent is every white-boy reggae fan who only owns Bob Marley’s Legend.

4. “The Creep”

The second best song Nicki Minaj’s name has been attached to, behind only “Monster.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Andy Samberg#SNL
TAGSANDY SAMBERGSNLTHE LONELY ISLAND

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP