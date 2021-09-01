NBC’s latest live musical production is turning into an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt reunion thanks to the recent addition of Jane Krakowski. The actress joins her Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess in Annie Live!, a musical special that’s set to premiere in early December. The pair will join Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, and Celina Smith who recently joined the cast as Annie, according to Deadline:

As the larger-than-life Lily St. Regis, Krakowski teams up with Burgess’ conniving Rooster Hannigan as a greedy duo that schemes to abduct Annie and pose as her parents to land a big reward. The role of Lily was created on Broadway in 1977 by Barbara Erwin and portrayed in the 1982 film version by Bernadette Peters.

Krakowski and Burgess reunited last year for a choose your own adventure-style Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special that couldn’t have come at a better time as the world descended into the early throes of the pandemic.

“The timing clearly was not planned, but when I actually tried out the technology of this special for the first time, I did feel that,” Krakowski told Uproxx. “This colorful candyland of escapism — it feels lovely to revisit these characters, and what a time.”

Unfortunately, Annie Live! will not be interactive, but if you wait to watch it on streaming, you can fast forward through “Tomorrow” so it’s not stuck in your head. That’s kinda like choosing your own adventure.

Annie Live! premieres December 2 on NBC.

(Via Deadline)