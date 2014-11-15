Another Will Arnett Sitcom Bites The Dust: CBS Cancels ‘The Millers’

According to Variety, CBS has gone and canceled The Millers. With half the episodes for the sitcom’s second season (say that five times fast!) in the can, the news hit the cast and crew this past Friday. A new episode is scheduled to air on Monday, but there is no word on whether the remainder of the season will ever see the light of day (or the darkness of your grandparents’ living room).
“CBS lost patience with The Millers as its flagging ratings proved a detriment to Scorpion, which CBS sees as a promising contender to have longevity.”
The Will Arnett, Margo Martindale led comedy was fairing pretty well for The Eye until its move to Monday nights. With the lead-in from Two Broke Girls, the show dipped to dismally low ratings (we’re talking a 1.5 in the 18-49 bracket). Since their popular (and silly) new series Scorpion airs behind the failing sitcom, CBS took the initiative and cut the sitcom’s head clean off. Don’t fret, dear reader, for they have a definite plan to fill the void:
“The Eye has a new season of Mike and Molly on the bench as a potential replacement, along with midseason comedy The Odd Couple, or ever-reliable reruns of The Big Bang Theory. (Via)
Of the three options listed above, my bet is on The Odd Couple. When was the last time Matthew Perry starred in a successful series that lasted more than one season!? Bring it on, CBS! Let that Chandler light shine!
At least Will Arnett has that bizarre animated horse series to fall back on!
(Source: Variety)
Will Arnett gone again, yet Big Bang is still with us. The TV Gods are cruel indeed.
It’s a cruel world we live in.
Maybe if we can get Will Arnett on Big Bang Theory they will finally cancel it?
I love everyone involved in this joke but really.. a show from a guy who has had 3-5 sitcoms canceled is being replaced by The Odd Couple, another show where both stars have had their sitcoms canceled (Perry is at 2-3 now? Lennon just coming off of Sean Saves the World) And when that’s canceled do they replace it by a show from Andy Richter?
I feel you, but with the choices CBS is throwing our way it feels like The Odd Couple is the best option.
Never seen Millers but Scorpion is fucking shit
I’m in the “Wasn’t that show just a bunch of fart jokes?” camp.
Lost me after the first episode.
YES! about damn time. sitcoms with no laughs are gonna die..
Arnett’s a funny guy, he shone on Arrested Development. I just fear that all these shows he’s been on that have sunk faster than the Titanic will bring him back to those dark days when he had a serious drinking problem, because he just couldn’t find any work and everything he was on kept getting cancelled.
What? The Millers was still on air?
Good. More Margo Martindale on The Americans.
Exactly.
Let’s get this straight. When The Millers was on Thurs night it did well. They move it to Mon nights and it’s not doing great after 2 Broke Girls. So let’s cancel The Millers yet keep 2 Broke Girls, which is so not funny. I’ve watched some episodes and I didn’t crack a smile. I don’t understand network TV.
You’re not the only one.
What’s not to understand? 2 Broke Girls gets better ratings. If you can’t even maintain the audience of a show as rancid as 2 Broke Girls you’re going to get cancelled.
It’s like Will Arnett, Matthew Perry and Christina Applegate are competing for most cancelled sitcoms.
Hahah!
Christina Applegate and Will Arnett have atleast made it to season 2 on their cancelled sitcoms… Matthew Perry, on the other hand, is hovering at the Kyle Bornheimer line…
It’s rather sad, really.
One Trick Pony
I feel like this comment is a joke about The Americans, but it confuses me, because Keri Russell isn’t on The Millers.
Ok, glad you said that Doctor…I was sort of scratching my head here…
OH! THAT SHOW!
Shows I find funny(21st Century Edition)
The Office
Brooklyn 99
Broad City
The New Girl(Most episodes)
Raising Hope(Netflix)
Everything else is a battle for my attention
New Girl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are killing it this season.
The Office was only sporadically funny.
New Girl sucks to high heaven….Let’s have “Nick” scream a repeated “punch line” six times to emphasize how cool it is that he didn’t “get it”.
2 Broke Girls is so bad that even the can laughter is sad. The Millers is likewise not at all funny and to bring in Sean and his Jerry Lewis stick is pathetic.
Haven’t seen an episode but I did see that movie he did where he played Jerry Lewis. It was awful.