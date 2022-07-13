Just when the world needs them most, the spy geniuses of Archer are set to return. The Emmy-winning animated series launches its 13th season Wednesday, August 24th in the 10pm (ET/PT) slot on FXX and Hulu the next day.

According to the press release, “This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?”

As a fun bonus because we’ve all been good children, a slew of guest stars will feature this season, including Kenan Thompson, Stephen Tobolowsky, Alison Pill, Christian Slater (!), and Kayvan Novak (he comes out in the daytime?).

The one name noticeably absent from the roster is Jessica Walter, who voiced Archer’s momboss Malory and who passed away in March of last year. The production said they’d work around her absence “creatively,” but it seems likely that Malory has officially and forever retired to a mystery beach where old flames and enemies can never find her. Good for her.

A 13th season is a huge achievement for any show, and creator Adam Reed and company have more than earned it as Archer remains one of the consistently funniest adult animated shows on TV. It’s well into a Venture Bros.-esque run, and will hopefully run for at least 13 more seasons. Then, when it’s over, we can finally get that live-action movie starring Jon Hamm.