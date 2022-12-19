With Marvel’s Secret Invasion on track for it’s 2023 premiere on Disney+, the biggest question is how will the new series handle the shape-shifting Skrulls following their appearance in Captain Marvel. In a significant shift from the comics, the Skrulls were revealed to be a peaceful band of refugees who sided with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to ward off the villainous Kree who had decimated their home planet.

Going into Secret Invasion, the Skrull General Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) has already been seen working closely with Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home, so the alien race already appears to be allies. Or are they? According to Marvel’s description of the series, there’s a faction of Skrulls who aren’t so keen on living peacefully on Earth. They’ve been placing themselves in positions of power, and like the comic book event of the same name, literally anyone in the MCU could be a Skrull.

Of course, this raises suspicions about the Skrulls from Captain Marvel. Are they actually good and have nothing to do with the events of Secret Invasion, or were they behind the whole thing? Without seeing the series, there’s no way to know how this will shake out. If it’s anything like the source material, the aftermath will have serious repercussions for the entire MCU as characters are forced to grapple with the fact that some of their closest friends, allies, and heroes were anything but.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

You can watch the first trailer for Secret Invasion below:

Marvel’s Secret Invasion will arrive on Disney+ in Spring 2023.