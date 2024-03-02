Silly rabbit, it’s never only a solitary final job, but fortunately, this show brings plenty of action and levity to keep the entertainment factor high with this show. Arnold will never go out of style (Netflix even dubbed him as their “Chief Action Officer” when this series proved to be a hit), so let’s talk out what the second season will bring.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day recently surfaced in many people’s memories due to a current (and sobering) event, which might bring to mind how Arnold Schwarzenegger will always be back. That also includes returning to his first leading TV role, Netflix’s FUBAR , which turned into a top dad-show for the masses in 2023. The streamer didn’t waste any time in renewing the show, so it’s worth discussing what will come next for the former CIA agent who supposedly returned for “one last job.”

Plot

As acronym lovers already know, FUBAR generally refers to the abbreviation for “F*cked Up Beyond All Recognition.” The show revolves around a True Lies-squared type of story where Arnold portrays a secret CIA operative, Luke Brunner, who would really like to retire but gets hauled back into the field. He also discovers that his daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro from Top Gun: Maverick), is also a hush-hush CIA operative. This allows for father and daughter to save each other’s asses and work in some bonding time in the process, along with giving the audience what they really want: enough trademark Arnold one liners to light a cigar.

The first season finale ended with (as suggested by cast member Fortune Feamster) Arnold uttering “FUBAR,” which subsequently became the title of the series. Diego Luna’s arms dealer, Born, attempted to make Luke and Emma kill each other during a wedding standoff, but that did not end well for Boro. Once the day is saved, the team of undercover operatives realizes that their compromised identities prevent them from returning to their current at-home lives, which opens the door for them to either be on the run or adopting newfound aliases when the show returns.

For the second season, creator Nick Santoro told Tudum to expect something “bananas.” There will be “a million things” for the Brunners to work out, and “we’re going to go in knowing there might be a rat in the kitchen. And what are they going to do about that?”

Cast

Arnold and Monica Barbara shall return with new additions to the extended Brunner family remaining under wraps for the time being. The first season co-starred Fortune Feamster, Milan Carter, and Travis Van Winkle as fellow undercover agents along with Gabriel Luna as a baddie.