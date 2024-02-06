Arnold Schwarzenegger will make an appearance at this year’s Super Bowl thanks to a State Farm commercial starring the Terminator star. However, before Arnold would agree to the big game spot, he had one demand: Jake from State Farm needed to get ripped.

OK, ripped might be a strong word, but Schwarzenegger told PEOPLE that he was adamant about pushing actor Kevin Miles, who plays the Jake character, into toning his bod for the action-packed commercial:

“Well, we worked out together. I had to get him in shape for this because when I heard that he has 10% body fat, that was unacceptable,” Schwarzenegger tells PEOPLE of spending time with Miles. “So I said to him, I said, ‘By the time we do the commercial, you have to have 8% body fat.’ And so he really whipped himself in great shape and he was a lot of fun to work with. He’s a really funny guy and he’s of course a great actor. So it was fun.”

State Farm dropped a teaser for Arnold’s Super Bowl commercial on Tuesday, and it definitely has fun with the actor’s signature accent. Turns out, it’s not so easy for Arnold to pronounce the word “neighbor,” which is a pretty key part of the company’s slogan. While Arnold was game to make fun of himself, he also pushed for the Super Bowl spot to not skimp on the action.

“Let’s do kind of like a movie, make it big,” Schwarzenegger told PEOPLE. “And so it’s kind of using all of my things that I’m known for – it’s the action movies, it’s the accents, it’s the comedy.”

(Via PEOPLE)