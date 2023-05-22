It’s a common experience. You finally get around to watching the television show that everyone has been talking about, except it’s a show that everyone was talking about 5, 10, 20 years ago, and now, in 2023, you get weird looks when you bring up, like, the Man in Black from Lost. Aubrey Plaza recently had that happen to her with The Sopranos.

“I’m shook,” she told Vanity Fair about the series finale of The Sopranos, which she’s been watching with her buddy, New Girl‘s Jake Johnson. “Yesterday I was like, ’Oh my God, what do you think happened?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t know but I was crying,’ and I was like, ‘I was crying too.’ I was like, ‘This is ridiculous, that we’re going through Sopranos finale stuff.’” Why did Plaza decide to start The Sopranos now? It’s one of the best shows ever, that’s why.

Also, she worked with Sopranos star Michael Imperioli on The White Lotus.

Plaza finally feasted on the series that birthed prestige television while making the second season of another obsession-inducing show, The White Lotus. She was starring alongside Michael Imperioli, who played the tragic Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos, and figured if she had plot questions, she could just ask him.

If you haven’t gotten around to watching Deadwood yet, don’t wait like Plaza and The Sopranos. As long as Ian McShane works with you.

