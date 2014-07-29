Aubrey Plaza Went On ‘GMA’ And Pretended To Eat Vin Diesel

#Vin Diesel #Aubrey Plaza
07.29.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Glorious weirdo Aubrey Plaza was on Good Morning America this so-so morning to promote her new movie, Life After Beth. It’s a zombie romantic-comedy (boo) also starring Anna Kendrick, Molly Shannon, Cheryl Hines, and John C. Reilly (yay), and if you guessed the brightly lit GMA was pretty much the last place Plaza wanted to be this early on a Tuesday, you are right. Video from the interview isn’t online, but she did inspire someone to tweet, “I absolutely do not like Aubrey plaza Sure your in movies but damn your not better than anyone She could care less about her interview.”

You be you, Aubrey, and if that version of you involves pretending to eat Vin Diesel, so be it.

And Emeril, for some reason.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vin Diesel#Aubrey Plaza
TAGSaubrey plazagood morning americaVIN DIESEL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP