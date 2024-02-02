Needless to say, all eyes are on this project as fans are no doubt hoping that Avatar will follow in the footsteps of the well-received One Piece adaptation and not turn out like some of Netflix’s other live-action anime attempts. We won’t mention their names.

In its most ambitious live-action remake to date, Netflix is getting ready to unleash a new reimagining of the iconic anime series Avatar: The Last Airbender . The show quickly reached cult status and has been a fan favorite since debuting on Nickelodeon all the way back in 2005.

Plot

Based on the beloved animated series that has captivated fans for nearly two decades, Avatar: The Last Airbender will be a live-action reimagining of the epic adventure that follows young Aang on his quest to master how to bend all four elements and stop the factious wars tearing apart the world.

However, while aided by his new friends Katara and Sukko, Aang will face the fierce wrath of the Fire Nation as it does everything in its power to thwart the young hero.

Here’s the official synopsis:

With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai … They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

Cast

Gordon Cormier leads the cast as the series titular hero and airbender Aang. Filling out the rest of the trio from the animated series is Kiawentiio as the waterbender Katara and Ian Ousley as her brother Sokka, a fierce fighter who makes up for his inability to bend with cunning and his skill with a boomerang. As for the villainous Prince Zuko, Dallas Liu has stepped into the role. He’ll be joined by Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Zuko’s father and the brutal and sadistic warlord of the Fire Nation.

Also rounding out the main cast for the Avatar live action remake is Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh.