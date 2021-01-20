WandaVision debuted its first two episodes on Disney+ last weekend, plunging viewers into what appears to be some mystery wing of the MCU (or whatever it’s called since the franchise now bleeds into television). It’s already inspired lots of questions. Is it all some hallucination dreamt up by Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch? Has Paul Bettany’s Vision somehow come back to life, albeit in a Pleasantville-esque old sitcom world? Right now anything’s game. But perhaps we almost weren’t thrown straight into the deep end: Originally WandaVision was supposed to get a tease in the end credits of Avengers: Endgame.

This comes from IGN, who teased out a detail in recent IMDb chat with Olsen and Bettany. Vision, of course, was one of the actual victims — as opposed to the ultimately reversible victims — in Avengers: Infinity War, felled by Thanos personally. That meant he was excluded from Endgame. But he was supposed to make a cameo, of sorts.

“At one point there was going to be a tag, where [Scarlet Witch] opened a sort of body bag drawer and there was the Vision,” Bettany explained. “[Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] kind of talked to me and said, ‘I’ve got to pull the shots.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh!’ Because I really wanted that profit participation!”

So far, WandaVision has held mostly rigid to its sitcom pastiche, though that was already starting to erode by the end of the second episode, which further teased that the two may be trapped in some kind of simulation. Still, it’s good to have Vision back, even if, in another timeline, we could have had ever so slightly more.

(Via IGN)