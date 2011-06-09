Aw, Poor Tron Guy

Jay Maynard, better known on the Internet as Tron Guy, appeared on “America’s Got Talent” last night when the show rolled through Houston (video below). And it’s hard out there for a cosplay pimp, because the crowd and the judges were BRUTAL on him. Sharon Osborne buzzed her “X” as soon as he started talking. Then the crowd turned on him. Piers Morgan buzzed him when he started over. Howie Mandel was the only one who tried to give Tron Guy a chance, and I think he hit the buzzer for Tron Guy’s safety, because the crowd was getting ugly. Another ten to 15 seconds and they would have started throwing batteries at him. Or whatever Texas crowds use instead of batteries. Horseshoes? Bullets?
Anyway, lessons learned: 1. Saying “I’m an internet celebrity” is never a good thing, and 2. Being fat and wearing spandex is not a talent. Not even in Texas. Especially not in Texas.
Saying “I’m an internet celebrity” is never a good thing
One time I told my buddy’s fiancee I do fill-in posts at a TV blog and she looked at me like I just said “protractor Star Wars agoraphobia.” I don’t do that much anymore.
“I’m the guy people want to see.”
What did he expect? To charm the crowd? That was painful… for the judges.
But this needs a better ending. Snoop Dogg should be leading the orchestra playing him off the stage. And then he gets hit by a motorcycle.
And no, it ain’t no light cycle, dying tron guy.
Law schooled in Philly, born in raised in Houston.
And we throw cheeseburgers Matt. Haha just kidding, we eat that shit.
Born *and raised.
Boy, that is unfortunate for both my law school and my hometown endorsements.
One more thing, I get so pissed when I see shows go through Houston and play up the Southern-twang-Cowboy-Horse-Country vibe. That town is about as metropolitan and cultured as Philly, it just has a rodeo.
My wife was watching this when I walked into the room, looked at the screen, said “Oh hey it’s Tron Guy”. In that moment, she knew exactly how Sharon Osbourne felt.
“That town is about as metropolitan and cultured as Philly”
compliment or insult?
I caught the end of this show the other night while I was waiting for The Voice, and holy crap, did anyone see that crazy European disco guy singing Ricky Martin? Because that was worse than this. So much worse.
But worse in a hilarious, Soup-worthy way.
@ GFunk: I was thinking that as I wrote it. Philly actually grows on you, like a fungus. A good fungus, but a fungus nonetheless.
They should have had Keyboard Cat on hand to play him off. One good meme deserves another.
Hard to believe that guy is still single.
And i thought the saying was “kids can be so cruel”..
hey, at least Howie Mandel probably gave the guy a pity handjob..
Pity fistjob
Really, he any less talented than Sharon Osbourne?
I think that was the first time cultured, metropolitan and Philly have been used in a sentence that didnt begin with Philly is definitely not….
This blog is really in poorly taste.
Texans throw executed retards at you when they hate you. Just ask Tony Romo.
@jack burton: so. many. reasons. thats. funny. slow. clap.
Who did they throw Tony Romo at?
Is it possible for one person to get two Tosh.0 Web Redemptions?
Um, no. I’ve been to Houston.
But then again, “about as metropolitan and cultured as Philly” isn’t exactly an endorsement. That’s like saying you’re as sane as the average Floridian
Nick Canon just felt sorry for you. Nick Canon
I want you to think about that.
Maybe Tron Guy thought the show was “America’s Got Belly Skirt”. Easy mistake to make. Probably just went into the wrong studio. Give the guy a break. And a meatball sub.
This makes me want to wear a darth vader costume during my downtime, 24/7. F you, ignant celebrity jubdes.