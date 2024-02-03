The good news: Not only is Ayo Edebiri hosting SNL for the first time, but the musical guest is no less than Jennifer Lopez. The bad: They might have had to talk about Edebiri insulting Lopez a few years back. Ahead of this week’s episode, an old clip of the now-Emmy-winner and former Thunderbolts cast member dissing the Grammy nominee resurfaced, and they’re not great.

Ayo Edebiri's past insults about Jennifer Lopez re-surface as they're both set to appear on #SNL: “Her career is one long scam” pic.twitter.com/HmxNKbdgVS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2024

Per Page Six, Edebiri appeared on the podcast Scam Goddess back in 2020. It was two years before The Bear made her a big star, and she clearly felt comfortable running her mouth about Lopez, even disseminating a conspiracy theory.

“She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her,” Edebiri said at the time, referring to a rumor that Lopez uses ghost singers. “I think she thinks that she’s still good even though she’s not singing for most of these songs.”

Edebiri went on. “A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J. Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio,’ like, ‘J. Lo was busy,’” she said. “It’s like, ‘Doing what?’

She concluded that Lopez’s musical career is “one long scam.”

Neither Edebiri nor Lopez have addressed the comments. In the SNL promo, which you can watch above, they seem extra chummy.

“I’m really excited, I love your show,” Lopez told Edebiri, presumably referring to The Bear.

Edebiri replied, “I love your everything.”

Perhaps the two have buried the hatchet. One hopes, because otherwise things could get awkward.

