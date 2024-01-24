Right now, there is a viral interview of Jennifer Lopez making the rounds on TikTok, where the pop star appears to be discussing a “rice hack” diet to lose weight, according to HITC . So, what’s going on here?

Is Jennifer Lopez’s Rice Water Hack Real?

No.

While Lopez did appear on The Dr. Oz Show years ago, she instead was discussing the importance of drinking regular water.

“Water,” she actually said. “Lots of water. Believe it or not, it does help keep your weight down. It obviously keeps you hydrated… for me, it just feels good. It’s mostly what I drink all the time… I just drink it all day, it’s the thing I drink.”

Instead of the original audio, a fake one has been added over Lopez’s appearance. “How am I staying in shape?” the fake Lopez voice says. “Forget about all the diets and training, I am using a special rice method that is helping me stay fit.”

Anyone watching should be able to (hopefully) tell that the voiceover does not match Lopez talking in the clip. The strange video then cuts to someone doing an at-home tutorial with lemon, rice, and some strange powder.

It should be said: don’t try or even believe this, whatever it is. Lopez, or any reputable celebrity for that matter, has not been promoting a “rice hack.”