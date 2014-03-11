This Baby Dressed As Walter White, Rust Cohle, And Other TV Favorites Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Karen Abad was recently stuck inside by the terrible weather while visiting a group of friends — and their adorable baby, Olivia — so she did was any self-respecting photographer with excellent taste in television would do: she hijacked the child and dressed it up as her favorite TV characters.

She also constructed fun backdrops and, of course, snapped plenty of photos. She was kind enough to let us publish the images below. (Be sure to scroll all the way down to see some “smiley” outtakes.) You can see more of Karen’s work on her Tumblr.

And now I’m daydreaming about a thrilling game of cat-and-mouse between Baby Rust Cohle and Baby Walter White.

True Detective (HBO) – Detective Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey).

Breaking Bad (AMC) – Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

Game of Thrones (HBO) – Khaleesi, Daenerys Targeryen (Emilia Clarke).

House of Cards (Netflix) – Francis Underwood (Kevin Spacey).

The Walking Dead (AMC) – Michonne (Danai Gurira).

Girls (HBO) – Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham) wearing a yellow mesh top and cherry shorts from Season 2, Episode 3: Bad Friend.

Just for fun, some smiley outtakes:

Karen Abad

