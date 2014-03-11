This Baby Dressed As Walter White, Rust Cohle, And Other TV Favorites Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Karen Abad was recently stuck inside by the terrible weather while visiting a group of friends — and their adorable baby, Olivia — so she did was any self-respecting photographer with excellent taste in television would do: she hijacked the child and dressed it up as her favorite TV characters.
She also constructed fun backdrops and, of course, snapped plenty of photos. She was kind enough to let us publish the images below. (Be sure to scroll all the way down to see some “smiley” outtakes.) You can see more of Karen’s work on her Tumblr.
And now I’m daydreaming about a thrilling game of cat-and-mouse between Baby Rust Cohle and Baby Walter White.
True Detective (HBO) – Detective Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey).
Breaking Bad (AMC) – Walter White (Bryan Cranston).
Game of Thrones (HBO) – Khaleesi, Daenerys Targeryen (Emilia Clarke).
House of Cards (Netflix) – Francis Underwood (Kevin Spacey).
The Walking Dead (AMC) – Michonne (Danai Gurira).
Girls (HBO) – Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham) wearing a yellow mesh top and cherry shorts from Season 2, Episode 3: Bad Friend.
Just for fun, some smiley outtakes:
Impressive that she got Lena Dunham to pose for the Girls photo.
Goddamn, that is good! A Hearty Salute to thee
I’m more impressed they opted to keep her clothes on for the Girls picture.
All “babies dressed as something” posts are required to include Baby Mangino. [worldonline.media.clients.ellingtoncms.com]
That baby’s gotta grow up now to be either an actor or to have an identity crisis. Or both.
Yeah, it’s a gross grab for attention by the parents, but damn that baby is cute.
No shit. How dare the parents do something fun with their kid. Bet they’re making that kid smile in the outtakes with some serious torture.
They need to be real parents and go back in front of the TV
take your left-leaning parenting back to portlandia
Pretty sure there are some “Lena Dunham,” “nudity,” and “baby” jokes to be made, but want to avoid Chris Hanson (he still do that) from showing up at my door.
/has no wine coolers in my possession
Would have been cool for GoT to get two kids. One dressed as Arya. The other dressed as the Hound. Also, I didn’t know Michonne was Caucasian.
Calling bullshit on this being a spur of the moment photo shoot brought on by random bad weather, but other than that not bad.
p.s how many parents does olivia have? is it really a group? weird