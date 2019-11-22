On Wednesday, Star Wars fans who subscribed to Disney+ and check out The Mandalorian‘s reveal of a rather adorable young character were irritated to learn that no official merchandising or toys were yet available. As series creator Jon Favreau explained, however, this was because of Disney and Lucasfilm’s uncharacteristic restraint, so as to help potential audiences who hadn’t yet watched the first steps (and force usages) of “baby Yoda” avoid being spoiled. Now, it seems consumer items highlighting the character officially known as “The Child” will be available very soon.

According to CNBC, a source “familiar with the company plans” revealed that “apparel and accessories featuring the yet unnamed creature will soon be available through Amazon, Zazzle, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Hot Topic, and Box Lunch.” In addition, “other products will also arrive at the Disney Store, ShopDisney and at the Disney Parks before the holidays,” and presales for not-yet-on-sale and soon-to-be-sold-out items will also begin in earnest before the holiday shopping season.

So, yes, despite the fact that the frog-eating scamp isn’t yet available for purchase on anything official, he or she soon will be, according to CNBC’s report. At least, that way viewers will be able to shake the otherwise horrifying concept art images of baby Yoda’s rival, baby Thanos.

